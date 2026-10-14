Haryana orders stricter penalties for illegal tree felling, compensatory plantation

The Haryana forest department has directed district forest officers (DFOs) across the state to impose environmental compensation on those found violating tree-felling rules and ensure that at least three indigenous trees are planted for every tree felled with permission, in compliance with directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), officials said.

Officials said that if a violator failed to pay the compensation, the DFO could send a recovery certificate to the deputy commissioner for recovering the amount as arrears of land revenue. (HT)

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Surinder Dangi, DFO Gurugram, told HT on Tuesday that the directions would be implemented in the district with immediate effect.

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“As per the directions received, while granting permission to fell trees, the concerned DFO must ensure compensatory plantation of at least three trees of indigenous variety for every tree cut. The plantation can be undertaken on the applicant’s land or at another site specified by the officer, with the department responsible for ensuring the trees’ conservation for at least five years,” he said.

Officials said the department, in a letter dated September 21, had reiterated the NGT’s directions in the case of Sukhbir Singh vs Union of India and Others, instructing forest officers to prevent and detect unauthorised tree felling and initiate legal action against violations.

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{{^usCountry}} The directions also require DFOs to impose environmental compensation in cases where trees are felled without permission or where conditions attached to felling permissions are violated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The directions also require DFOs to impose environmental compensation in cases where trees are felled without permission or where conditions attached to felling permissions are violated. {{/usCountry}}

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“From now on, the EC will also include the value of timber or forest produce, as calculated under the department’s prescribed rates, along with the amount required for compensatory plantation at three times the number of trees felled and their five-year maintenance,” Dangi said.

Officials said that if a violator failed to pay the compensation, the DFO could send a recovery certificate to the deputy commissioner for recovering the amount as arrears of land revenue.

The directions come amid continuing concerns over illegal tree felling and shortcomings in compensatory plantation across Haryana.

In August 2026, HT reported that the NGT had sought details from the Haryana chief secretary on steps taken towards the proposed Haryana Tree Preservation Act, 2026, after raising concerns over gaps in the existing regulatory framework and compliance with its interim directions.

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The tribunal had also flagged instances where compensatory plantation was not carried out despite permission having been granted to fell trees. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on October 30.

An earlier compliance report submitted to the tribunal recorded that 12,587 trees were felled in Gurugram between November 1, 2024, and November 6, 2025, against permissions granted for 17,852 trees. The report also highlighted a shortfall in compensatory plantation, raising questions over the implementation of tree-replacement requirements.