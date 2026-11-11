Haryana plans subsidised care at upcoming 883-bed Gurugram hospital

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday directed officials to make provisions for subsidised treatment for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries and patients from families earning less than ₹5 lakh annually at the upcoming 883-bed Shree Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Teaching Hospital in Sector 102, Gurugram.

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The directions came during a meeting of the cabinet committee on infrastructure in Chandigarh to review plans for operating the hospital and medical college under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which is overseeing the project, is expected to open bids for selecting a private operator on November 12.

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A Haryana government spokesperson said Saini also directed officials to make provisions for an AMRIT pharmacy on the hospital premises to provide affordable medicines. The meeting also discussed the proposed admission quota, number of seats and fee structure for the medical college.

Under the proposed PPP arrangement, at least 15% of the hospital’s beds will be reserved for Haryana residents covered under Ayushman Bharat. The cabinet committee has also proposed that 33% of MBBS seats be offered to Haryana-domiciled students at government medical college fees.

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{{^usCountry}} GMDA had floated the tender on June 18, inviting private companies to operate and maintain the hospital and its associated 150-seat medical college. The selected operator will be required to make the hospital operational within 24 months of taking over the complex and start the medical college within 36 months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GMDA had floated the tender on June 18, inviting private companies to operate and maintain the hospital and its associated 150-seat medical college. The selected operator will be required to make the hospital operational within 24 months of taking over the complex and start the medical college within 36 months. {{/usCountry}}

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An official familiar with the matter said five prospective bidders — Max Hospital, JIS Group, Ekatva Advisors, Adani Healthcare and People’s College of Medical Science and Research Centre, Bhopal — had submitted pre-bid queries.

The tender, originally scheduled to be opened on August 4, was delayed after GMDA sought additional time to address queries and objections raised by interested companies. The revised opening date is November 12.

The medical college and hospital project involves an estimated investment of ₹830 crore. GMDA has already spent around ₹620 crore on civil construction, while the private concessionaire selected to operate the complex will be required to invest another ₹210 crore in medical equipment and furniture.

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The state government has said the PPP arrangement is intended to ensure that the medical complex provides affordable healthcare and medical education while allowing a private operator to manage its operations and maintenance.