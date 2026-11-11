Haryana pollution board seals five construction sites in Gurugram for dust violations

Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) officials have sealed five construction sites in Gurugram for violating dust-control norms and failing to comply with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), officials said on Wednesday.

Three of the sites are located in Udyog Vihar and two in Sector 15. (Sourced)

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The enforcement drive comes amid stepped-up monitoring of construction and demolition (C&D) sites across the city as air pollution levels remain a concern.

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Three of the sites are located in Udyog Vihar and two in Sector 15. The action was taken by the board’s Gurugram North regional office following inspections that found violations of prescribed dust-mitigation measures and non-compliance with requirements on the HSPCB dust portal.

Under CAQM directions, construction sites are required to implement measures to prevent dust emissions, including installing appropriate dust barriers, carrying out regular water sprinkling and ensuring compliance with online monitoring requirements.

Enforcement measures

The latest sealing action follows a series of enforcement measures taken by the board over the past two months. In October, HSPCB’s Gurugram North office issued closure notices to 225 C&D sites for failing to register on the state’s dust-monitoring portal and comply with prescribed pollution-control measures.

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{{^usCountry}} The city has more than 900 active construction and demolition sites, all of which must comply with CAQM guidelines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The city has more than 900 active construction and demolition sites, all of which must comply with CAQM guidelines. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier this month, the board also ordered the closure of 10 construction sites in Gurugram North after inspections found that they had failed to install mandatory pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras and PM2.5 and PM10 sensors, despite repeated warnings.

Under CAQM directions, construction projects on plots measuring 500 square metres or more must register on the state dust-mitigation portal, install geo-fenced cameras and air-quality sensors, and link live camera feeds to the HSPCB portal and CAQM’s Integrated Command and Control Centre in Delhi.

The board has said inspections will continue across the region, and sites found flouting the prescribed norms will face strict action.