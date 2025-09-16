HMRTC begins process to transfer Gurugram Rapid Metro to GMRL from DMRC

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) on Monday said it has initiated the process of handing over Gurugram’s Rapid Metro operations to Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), transferring charge from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The announcement was made at the 62nd Board meeting of HMRTC, chaired by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, who also serves as Chairman of the Corporation. HMRTC also reported reduced operating costs. Managing Director Chander Shekhar Khare said operational expenses had declined by 6.33%, strengthening the corporation’s finances. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Until the transition is completed, the system will be jointly managed by DMRC and GMRL. To ensure a seamless takeover, joint committees have been formed, Terms of Reference (ToRs) finalised, and a methodology with definitive timelines is being prepared.

The meeting reviewed the performance of the Rapid Metro Gurugram, noting a significant increase in both ridership and revenue. Between April and July 2025, the metro carried 62.49 lakh passengers, marking a 13.59% increase over the corresponding period in 2024. Fare revenue during the same time rose 11.87%, reflecting growing public confidence in the system.

HMRTC also reported reduced operating costs. Managing Director Chander Shekhar Khare said operational expenses had declined by 6.33%, strengthening the corporation’s finances.

“With improved operational efficiency, HMRTC has strengthened its financial position while ensuring better service delivery,” Khare said.

Officials said that apart from ticket revenue, non-fare earnings showed substantial growth. Income from rentals, marketing, and advertisement rights stood at ₹21.11 crore between April and July 2025, up from ₹15.56 crore in the same period last year.

In addition, the successful e-auction of 22 advertising sites on metro viaducts and pillars is projected to generate annual revenue of ₹58.34 crore, with HMRTC’s share expected to cross ₹35 crore. Officials said the move highlights the agency’s strategy of diversifying revenue streams and reducing dependence on ticket collections.

The Board also reviewed ongoing and proposed metro and rapid rail projects aimed at boosting regional connectivity.

The Delhi (Munirka)–Rohtak Namo Bharat Corridor has moved ahead, with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR). The corridor is expected to link IGI Airport Terminals 1, 2 & 3, Yashobhoomi (Dwarka Sector-25), Najafgarh, Bahadurgarh, and Rohtak.

Work on the Gurugram–Faridabad–Noida/Greater Noida Namo Bharat Corridor, approved earlier this year in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, is also progressing, with DPR preparation underway.

Meanwhile, the Delhi–Panipat–Karnal Namo Bharat Corridor is advancing steadily. Initially cleared in December 2020 for a 103.02 km route with 17 stations, the project has been revised to a 136.30 km alignment with 21 stations. The updated DPR estimates the project cost at ₹33,051.15 crore, with Haryana’s contribution pegged at ₹7,472.11 crore.

The Board was also informed that the DPR for the Delhi–Shahjahanpur–Neemrana–Behror (SNB) Namo Bharat Corridor remains under active consideration by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.