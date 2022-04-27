Hospital, real estate projects likely to come up around Sultanpur National Park
Two private housing projects and a private medical college and hospital are likely to come up in the so-called eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around Sultanpur National Park in Gurugram according to minutes of the latest meeting of the National Board for Wildlife.
The minutes dated April 12 published on union environment ministry’s Parivesh website on Tuesday state that the standing committee of NBWL has received a proposal for diverting 21.29 hectares from the eco-sensitive zone of Sultanpur National Park for the medical college, hospital and research centre.
The environment ministry , in January 2010, notified an area up to 5km from the boundary of the park to be ESZ of the Sultanpur National Park The notification added that around 30,000 birds belonging to 250 species have been listed in the park including Rosy Pelicans; all kinds of migartory ducks; Flamingos; Greylag and bar Headed Geese; Painted Black Necked and Open-bill Storks, and Sarus Cranes.
No polluting industries are allowed in the ESZ, no construction of any kind is allowed within 300 metres from the park boundary except tube wells; construction of any building s more than two stories (25 feet) is not allowed within 500 meters of the park boundary. Mining and stone crushing activities are also not allowed within 1km from the park boundary. There is also a zonal master plan for the management of the ESZ.
The proposal for the hospital was recommended by the Chief Wildlife Warden, Haryana State Board for Wildlife and the Haryana government according to the Chief Wildlife Warden, Haryana . R Sukumar, member of NBWL has pointed out the need for a foolproof plan for disposal of bio-medical waste. He said that bio-medical waste generated from the hospital should not flow into the sanctuary according to the minutes.
The standing committee of NBWL has decided to defer the decision until details regarding the disposal of bio-medical waste from the hospital are made available to the Standing Committee by Haryana government officials.
Pankaj Goel, chief wildlife warden and principal chief conservator of forests, Haryana said, “The project of a medical college cum hospital, is an expansion project for which the university concerned has applied for clearances. We are working to develop a plan with the help of technical experts for proper disposal of bio-medical waste. As far as construction work in an eco-sensitive zone is concerned, it will be done following all the rules and exemptions given for work that can be carried out in eco-sensitive zones.”
“The issue is not so much with what is allowed and not allowed in ESZ. These are big projects which will have a footprint. We have asked the hospital to come back with a biomedical waste disposal plan,” said a NBWL member who asked not to be named.
NBWL is a statutory body under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Several proposals seeking statutory approvals for such projects come up before the Standing Committee which meets once every few months to deliberate and grant or reject approvals.
There are two more real estate project proposals which were also deferred by the NBWL. One of them is an affordable group housing colony project at Dhorka village, Sector 95, Gurugram with a total area of 2.96 ha. Another is also a housing project in Dhorkha over 2.06 ha.
“If you allow two real estate projects, many more can also come up. Tomorrow warehouses will also apply for permission. Why should private projects be allowed to build in ESZ? They can utilise unutilised space in various sectors that are already earmarked. High-rises will definitely impact the flight pattern of birds. More importantly the groundwater level will be impacted. The lake in the Sultanpur National Park exists because of rainwater and a stable groundwater table. Its also important to note that real estate companies must have bought cheap land there. How will civic amenities be moved to this area which is mainly surrounded by agricultural land? Gurugram will soon be left with pockets of biodiversity and only concrete in the rest of the land. Sultanpur National Park is extremely important for NCR as a biodiversity reserve,” said Chetan Agarwal, Gurugram based environment analyst.
Vijay Dhasmana, an eco-restoration practitioner said, “Urbanisation will definitely impact movement of birds in the area. With more construction, the water flow to the Sultanpur catchment will get affected which will have an impact on the presence of birds in and around the sanctuary.”
The Sultanpur National Park, a Ramsar site (wetland of international importance) supports hundreds of species of resident, winter migratory and local migratory waterbirds at critical stages of their life cycles. The site supports more than 10 globally threatened species, including the endangered Egyptian vulture, Steppe Eagle, Pallas’s fish eagle, and Black-bellied Terns.
-
Statewide protests: ‘Punishment postings’ draw Roadways, PRTC employees’ ire in Ludhiana
Alleging that Punjab Roadways and PRTC employees were being posted to distant places as punishment for raising their voice against the government, contractual staffers took out a rally at the bus stand on Tuesday. Employee unions held statewide protests and demanded that transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar revoke the transfer orders. District president Satnam Singh said they have been demanding regularisation of contractual staff, and addition of more buses to the fleet.
-
UP culture dept to launch community radio
Lucknow To preserve, promote and popularise the unique cultural identity of Uttar Pradesh, the state government will start a community radio - 'Jai Ghosh' at Sangeet Natak Akademi. Culture department officials said that they would publish 75 books depicting the rich history of 75 districts of the state on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav. The department, in its six-month action plan, has promised to organise One District-One Special Cultural Event in every district.
-
Fire breaks out in cluster of warehouses in Kondhwa
PUNE A major fire broke out at a furniture warehouse at Pargenagar in Kondhwa Budruk area of the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to Fire officer Sameer Shaikh of Kondhwa fire station, the tin shed shops were located in close vicinity of each other. The shops mostly sold furniture while some of them ran automobile garages, vehicle body workshops, chilled water jar units among others.
-
10-year-old killed as truck rams into two-wheeler on old Pune-Mumbai highway
A minor boy was killed in a road accident on the old Pune-Mumbai highway on Sunday. The incident happened at 10am near a Shell petrol pump in Vallabhnagar area of Pimpri when a truck rammed into a two-wheeler. The arrested truck driver was identified as a native of Madhya Pradesh, 26, a resident of Bhumkar chowk in Hinjewadi and Indrajit Kumar Sanket.
-
Delhi Metro starts building 5th bridge over river Yamuna
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro has begun work on a fifth bridge across the Yamuna river under phase four expansion of the Pink Line, which will see the corridor extending from Majlis Park to Maujpur, officials said on Tuesday. According to officials, the bridge will connect the Soorghat Metro station and the Sonia Vihar Metro station on the corridor, and is being built between two existing bridges – Wazirabad bridge and Signature bridge.
