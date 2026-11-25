Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday directed Gurugram agencies to identify 10 sites of an acre each for temporary storage of construction and demolition (C&D) waste and a 500-acre site near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway for long-term disposal of C&D waste from Gurugram, Manesar and Faridabad.

The CM directed officials to strengthen surveillance along the vulnerable routes and sensitive locations through CCTV cameras (HT) more less

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The identified sites will be enclosed through boundary walls or fencing to prevent the uncontrolled spread of debris and avoid pollution in surrounding areas, officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) who attended the review meet said.

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“Officers must adopt a micro-management approach towards C&D waste management and ensure that it is disposed of scientifically. Accountability of the companies concerned must be fixed throughout the process, and disposal must strictly adhere to prescribed standards,” CM Saini said.

At present, Gurugram has one facility in Basai to process C&D waste. The city produces around 1,500 tonnes of C&D waste per day.

Reiterating the need for strict action against illegal dumping, the CM directed officials to tighten surveillance to ensure that vehicles do not dump C&D waste from Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} Gurugram police commissioner Shibas Kabiraj informed those present at the meeting that 12 vehicles involved in such activities were seized over the past month and FIRs were registered against those responsible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gurugram police commissioner Shibas Kabiraj informed those present at the meeting that 12 vehicles involved in such activities were seized over the past month and FIRs were registered against those responsible. {{/usCountry}}

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The CM directed officials to strengthen surveillance along the vulnerable routes and sensitive locations through CCTV cameras. “Heavy fines and strict action must be taken against those illegally dumping waste in the city,” he said.

Officials were also directed to ensure dust does not accumulate on city roads, and to improve footpaths by replacing tiles with durable slabs for better pedestrian use along major roads.

Reviewing the city’s sanitation arrangements, Saini directed MCG officials to regularly monitor the attendance and performance of sanitation workers. “One officer should be made responsible for the cleanliness of each major road to ensure accountability in case of negligence,” Saini said.

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The CM, on the infrastructure front, directed officials to expedite pending missing links, pertaining to roads, drinking water supply and sewerage. Saini said that wherever land availability was proving a hurdle, officials should explore practical solutions, including land exchange, to resolve the same.

MCG commissioner Dr Pankaj shared during the meeting that over 250 stray cattle had been caught and shifted to gaushalas in Gurugram. The meeting also took note of incidents in which teams engaged in catching stray cattle were allegedly assaulted at certain locations.

Saini said the drive to protect animals and maintain civic order should continue in accordance with established rules.