HSPCB seals three illegal RMC plants in Ghamroj amid high pollution levels

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) sealed three ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants in Ghamroj village, Sohna, on Monday after finding them operating without the required permissions, officials said on Tuesday.

The action comes amid a crackdown on unauthorised RMC plants across Gurugram. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following a tip-off, Harish Kumar, regional officer, HSPCB North, Gurugram, and sub-divisional officer Ashish Gahlawat led the inspection, officials said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“During the inspection, it was found that the plants did not have any required permission and were operating illegally. The premises were sealed, and the owners were sent notices,” said Kumar.

The action comes amid a crackdown on unauthorised RMC plants across Gurugram. In the first week of June, HSPCB sealed 47 plants across the district over violations of environmental norms, including inadequate or non-functional pollution-control equipment. Some units had also resumed operations after earlier sealing, officials said.

During a subsequent enforcement drive in June and July, the board sealed 48 unauthorised plants, of which 20 were dismantled, and two were partially dismantled. It also recovered ₹1.57 crore in environmental compensation. Prosecution proceedings had been initiated against 10 units, while cases against another 26 were being processed, according to officials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} RMC plants manufacture concrete by mixing cement, sand, aggregates and water before transporting it to construction sites. However, cement and other materials can generate dust, and inadequate pollution-control systems can allow particulate matter to escape into the surrounding air. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RMC plants manufacture concrete by mixing cement, sand, aggregates and water before transporting it to construction sites. However, cement and other materials can generate dust, and inadequate pollution-control systems can allow particulate matter to escape into the surrounding air. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Under HSPCB’s consent-management framework, RMC plants must obtain the requisite consent to establish and consent to operate under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, as applicable. Operating without valid consent can invite closure directions and other enforcement action. The board’s requirements also include appropriate air-pollution control and wastewater management measures.

Earlier, HT reported that the city recorded its worst air quality in September and the first week of October in three years, raising concerns over rising pollution from dust emissions.