HSVP’s drive to check building norms violations on; seals illegal establishments

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Monday sealed three buildings comprising shops and offices in the upscale Sector 29 market, a popular watering hole. The authority said that action was taken after a survey conducted in the last fortnight revealed several violations.

HSVP officials said that sealing and anti-encroachment drives will continue in the next few weeks in Sector 29. It also stated that in several instances it was observed that rooftops and basements were converted into bars and restaurants by trespassing laws.

HSVP junior engineer Sandeep Lot said that a survey was conducted in Sector 29 and a detailed report was prepared that highlighted the violations. “On the basis of the report, action was initiated against the violators. On Monday, three premises were sealed, and the drive will continue till all the buildings are restored,” he said.

According to the survey, there was large-scale encroachment of public pavements and corridors, which were being used to create spaces for servicing customers.

“Basements and rooftops were being used for commercial operations against set guidelines rules. Some of the sites allotted to owners for running ethnic food sites were converted into departmental stores, cloth showrooms and even a car showroom was being operated in the market”, the survey revealed.

“We also observed that plants were being grown to occupy common areas. Also, generators were placed without permission from the authority. We have asked the owners to make the necessary changes, or we will be forced to take further action,” said Lot.

HSVP officials further said that notices were issued to 18 proprietors for violations and encroachment. “The property owners who stick to rules will not face any action but those violating norms will not be spared. We have to understand that large crowds gather at these bars and pubs and open spaces are important for safety in case of an emergency,” said another HSVP official, seeking anonymity.

Following complaints of violations on the CM Window, the HSVP had disconnected water and sewage connections of five buildings last week.

It may be recalled that the last anti-encroachment drive in Sector 29 was carried out in August 2019, on the complaint of a Sainikhera resident on the CM Window. The complainant had alleged that due to widespread encroachment in the market, residents faced trouble while commuting to the adjacent Leisure Valley market. Following the complaint, HSVP had demolished 35 illegal vends.

