Illegal constructions in four colonies razed
Continuing its drive against illegal colonies in the city, the enforcement team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday carried out an extensive demolition drive in four illegal colonies in and around Bhondsi. Enforcement officials said that three earthmoving machines were deployed and they were supported by over 100 police personnel.
RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that 25 under-construction houses in various stages, 15 shops and 150 plinths were demolished in Sneh Vihar, Defence Colony and two more colonies being developed on Damdama Road. “Several complaints in this regard were received by the department and consequently, action was taken. Illegal constructions would not be allowed,” he said.
The drive started around 12.30pm and continued till late evening, said officials.
Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, enforcement, said that their team reached Sneh Vihar first and despite the presence of a large crowd, they managed to carry out the work. “The demolitions carried out in Defence Enclave were the maximum, as several shops and houses were getting constructed there,” he said.
Around 30 acres were cleared of illegal road networks and similar constructions, said officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal constructions in four colonies razed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination of Gurugram’s front-line workers to start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers to block highways, take over tolls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHAI imposes ₹3-cr penalty on Sohna road contractor for mishap last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCG develops app to track toilet facilities in city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One killed, three critical in accident near Bilaspur crossing on NH-48
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram records warmest day of the year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bilaspur Chowk remains an unresolved black spot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Local cable operator booked for damaging Airtel fibre network
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
District administration initiates a new road safety programme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram’s 68-year-old begins second innings during Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram Police prepares list of personnel for second round of Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination to resume in city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Developers welcome Budget announcements on affordable housing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court dismisses plea to make graft accused undergo lie detector test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox