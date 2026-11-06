Man, 28, falls to death from 10th-floor balcony while fixing Diwali lights

A 28-year-old man died after falling from the balcony of his 10th-floor apartment at The Leaf society in Gurugram’s Sector 85 while fixing Diwali lights on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident took place around 11.30am. Police said the man, who worked for a private firm in Manesar, was on the balcony when he fell to the ground. Security guards who reached the spot alerted the society management and police before rushing him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the circumstances of the fall were initially unclear.

“Only the man’s mother was at home at the time of the incident. She later told police that her son was fixing Diwali lights on the balcony when he lost his balance and fell to the ground,” he said.

Police said the man is survived by his parents. His father is a deputy inspector general-rank officer in the Border Security Force (BSF) and is currently posted in Odisha.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Thursday. Police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at Kherki Daula police station based on the mother’s statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Thursday. Police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at Kherki Daula police station based on the mother’s statement. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

28-year-old man died after falling from the balcony of his apartment on the 10th floor of high-rise tower at The Leaf society in Sector 85 while trying to fix Diwali lights, police said on Thursday.

The deceased worked with a private firm in Manesar. His is survived by his mother and father, who is a deputy inspector general rank officer in the Border Security Force and is currently posted in Odisha.

Police said the incident took place around 11.30am on Wednesday.

They said he was on the balcony of the apartment when he fell to the ground and died.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Security guards were first to respond and found the man lying in a pool of blood after reaching the spot.

They immediately alerted society management and the police control room about the incident and rushed him to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said initially it was unclear what had happened.

“Only the man’s mother was at home at the time of the incident. She later gave statement to police that her son was fixing Diwali lights in the balcony when he lost balance and fell to the ground,” he said.

The victim’s body was handed over the family after an autopsy on Thursday. On a statement from the victim’s mother, an inquiry under section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was carried out at Kherki Daula police station.