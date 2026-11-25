Two men were arrested for allegedly attacking a man with an axe following a petty dispute after the victim accidentally ran over a stray dog while reversing his car in Faridabad’s Sector 31, police said on Tuesday.
Police identified the suspects as Rohtash, 28, a resident of Basel Colony, and Dev alias Rocky, 25, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, both in Faridabad.
The incident had taken place between 4.30 am and 5 am on November 9, and the suspects have been on the run since then.
According to police, the complainant, Avinash Kumar, 35, a resident of Sector 29, said that he had visited a hotel in Sector 31 with his family. “While reversing his car from the parking area, he accidentally ran over a stray dog, injuring it,” said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police.
“This led to an argument between Kumar and some people present at the spot. He was then allegedly assaulted by them. A group of men attacked him and his relative with an axe, leaving Kumar critically injured,” he said.
On the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered against at least six to seven unidentified suspects under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 3(5) (common intention), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and several other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 31 police station on November 9, police said.{{/usCountry}}
On the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered against at least six to seven unidentified suspects under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 3(5) (common intention), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and several other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 31 police station on November 9, police said.{{/usCountry}}
Police said the Sector 30 crime branch unit arrested the suspects on Sunday.
Police said that during interrogation, the two arrested suspects said that they were present at the spot and had assaulted the complainant, Yadav said.
Investigators said Rohtash has at least five criminal cases of assault and scuffles registered against him, while similar cases have been registered against Dev too, police said.
The two suspects were produced before a court on Monday and remanded to seven-day police custody for further interrogation.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.
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