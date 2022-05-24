Man hacked to death for resisting robbery on KMP expressway

The police have booked several unidentified suspects for allegedly killing a man for resisting a robbery bid near Kharkhari village in IMT Manesar, on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway, late Saturday night, said the officials on Monday.

The 22-year-old victim — identified as Ashish Singh, a resident of Kharkhari village in IMT Manesar — was taken to a private hospital in Sector 38 in a critical condition, said the police, adding that he was found in the bushes beside the expressway on Saturday. Singh succumbed to his injuries around 4.30am on Sunday.

According to the police, Singh suffered multiple grievous injuries in the back of his head, neck, eyes, face and hands, caused by a sharp-edged weapon. He had bled for at least two hours before getting traced and taken to the hospital. His motorcycle was also recovered from the bushes.

Singh was robbed of his cellphone, a silver neck chain, and a few of his other belongings, alleged by his family. On the complaint of Singh’s elder brother Ajay Kumar, 26, a case was registered against the unidentified suspects under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the IMT Manesar police station on Sunday morning.

Kumar alleged in the FIR that the incident took place between 10pm and 10.30pm on Saturday when Singh was returning home from Aliyar Dhani via the expressway on his motorcycle, after closing his shop. The victim was talking to his fiancée over the phone while riding, and she heard Singh — who was stopped by some people in between — pleading to someone to take everything he had, but spare his life.

“She immediately made a phone call to us, following which we tried to trace him. We were able to locate his motorcycle with the help of the police after two hours, and later found him unconscious at a nearby spot,” Kumar said.

Subhash Chand, station house officer (SHO) of IMT Manesar police station, said that an investigation is underway and police are trying to trace and arrest the suspects at the earliest. “The victim’s family members have alleged that he was killed during a robbery bid... We are investigating all the possible angles,” Chand said.

