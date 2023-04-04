A 30-year-old man has been left to live with an external faecal bag, at least for the forseeable future, after he was stabbed multiple times allegedly by his flatmates for complaining to the house owner about them not flushing the toilet after use, police said on Monday. Man stabbed by flatmates for complaining about them not flushing toilet

Police said that the victim, Sameer Sattar, 30, hails from Loni in Ghaziabad, and was living in a rented accommodation in Sector 104 for more than eight months. The suspects came to the three-room accommodation in January this year, police said.

Investigators said he was stabbed twice in abdomen and twice in the back when he was about to enter his room around 7pm on February 21. Police said the two suspects, both brothers, are yet to be arrested.

Police said the stabbing to the abdomen resulted in severe injuries to his intestines. They said neighbours alerted the landlord Ram Karan who reached the spot and rushed Sattar to a government hospital in Sector10A.

However, seeing Sattar’s condition, doctors referred him to Safdarjung hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries and was fixed with a faecal bag.

Investigators said Sattar remained in hospital for 20-25 days after which he returned to Ghaziabad. But he could not approach police due to his condition.

After his health improved, Sattar got an FIR registered against Manoj Kumar and Raj Kumar under sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Rajendra Park police station on April 1, they said.

Sattar, who carries out woodwork in apartments, alleged that he can now barely speak or stand. “I have to take someone’s support to get up from bed. I can’t even walk a few feet. Doctors said the faecal bag will remain for at least the next five or six months.After that, they will reassess whether the bag can be removed or not,” he said.

He said the brothers started living in the three-room flat from this January. “Although they had a separate toilet, the owner had permitted them to use my toilet too. In addition, he made me responsible to keep the toilets and the house clean,” he said.

Sattar alleged that the duo would not flush the toilet after use.“I repeatedly asked them to keep it clean. But when they paid no heed, I rang the owner and complained after they left home on the morning of February 21,” he said.

Sattar said the owner made a conference call and scolded the duo and asked them to maintain cleanliness.

“In the evening, I returned home from work and was about to park my motorcycle when I spotted Manoj sitting near the main gate. He rushed to me and got hold of my hands on the handlebar while abusing me for complaining. At the same time, Raj came from behind and stabbed me at least twice in the back. They then stabbed me in the abdomen while I was still on the motorcycle. I fell unconscious and woke up in the hospital,” he said.

Sattar, the lone earning person in his six-member family that includes three children, said he has spent more than ₹3 lakh on his treatment besides taking a ₹50,000 loan from relatives and friends for purchasing medicines and meeting daily expenses.

Subhas Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said both suspects are aged about 25-26 years. “They fled the spot after the incident. Investigation was on and we will arrest them soon,” he said.