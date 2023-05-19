Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Minor killed, 4 family members booked for ‘hate crime’ in Panipat

Minor killed, 4 family members booked for ‘hate crime’ in Panipat

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 19, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Panipat assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Mayank Mishra said initially, the family members said the girl had ended her life by consuming poison. But later, during interrogation, they admitted that they had killed the girl

In a suspected case of hate crime, the Panipat police have booked four members of a family for allegedly killing a 17-year-old girl and cremating her body in Ujha village of Panipat.

As per the FIR, the victim had allegedly eloped with a boy of Pardana village two months ago and her family members had filed a complaint of her missing at the Chandni Bagh police station.

The police traced the girl and sent her to a shelter home from where she was handed over to her family members. On the intervening night of May 13 and 14, family members of the girl, including her father, grandfather, grandmother and her uncle, allegedly strangled her to death and also cremated her body at the village cremation ground. Later, the matter was brought to the knowledge of the police and a police team reached the village for investigation and found that the girl was murdered.

On being contacted, Panipat assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Mayank Mishra said initially, the family members said the girl had ended her life by consuming poison. But later, during interrogation, they admitted that they had killed the girl.

The police team along with the FSL experts also collected ashes from the cremation ground and started an investigation by registering a case under Sections 302, 201 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

