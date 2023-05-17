Man kills colleague for dating his ex-lover

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday evening for allegedly murdering his colleague, who was in a relationship with the accused’s former girlfriend. The accused – identified as Chuttan Safi, a banker – dumped the body on the railway tracks near Jogeshwari Railway yard to show that he was run over by a train. After an initial investigation, the police officers said they suspected that the man was killed with a heavy object and that it was not a case of death due to trespassing. On searching the body, the officers found an identity card and a wallet, however, the mobile phone of Patil was missing which confirmed their notion that there was someone else with him during his death. (HT PHOTO)

The victim – identified as Sandesh Patil, 25, a resident of Neral – also worked in the same department where Safi used to work. As per the police, during interrogation, the accused confessed that his girlfriend, who also works in the same department at the bank, had broken up with him a few days ago and had begun dating Patil, hence, Safi had decided to teach him a lesson.

As per the Government Railway Police (GRP) from Borivali, on Tuesday morning, the station master of Ram Mandir informed them about a body lying on the tracks and on reaching the spot, the officers found the man’s head had been bludgeoned.

After an initial investigation, the police officers said they suspected that the man was killed with a heavy object and that it was not a case of death due to trespassing. On searching the body, the officers found an identity card and a wallet, however, the mobile phone of Patil was missing which confirmed their notion that there was someone else with him during his death.

“Based on the autopsy report, we registered a case of murder against an unidentified person,” said a police officer from Borivali GRP. “After getting the address of the house and workplace, we began visiting the places to find out who saw him last before his death. We also got the call data record of Patil’s phone. Patil had left his office at 9pm on Monday but had not reached home.”

“We also checked the CCTV recordings of his office and found that Patil had left with his colleague, Safi,” added the officer. On Tuesday afternoon, the officers detained Safi and questioned him. Then, he confessed that he had smashed Patil’s head with a rock and dumped his body on the railway tracks to make it look like an accidental death.

“Safi further added that on Monday night, he had left with Patil as he wanted to talk to him and tell him to break up with his former girlfriend. They were talking near the railway station when Patil refused to break up with the woman,” said the officer. “As Patil turned his back to leave, Safi picked up a rock and smashed Patil’s head with it. He then dragged the body towards the tracks and left it there.”

Safi will be produced in court on Wednesday.