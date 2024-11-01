Menu Explore
Man taking a selfie drowns in Damdama lake

ByDebashish Karmakar
Nov 02, 2024 05:44 AM IST

The incident reportedly took place around 4.15pm, after the group had spent time eating by the lakeside before taking a boat out into deeper waters

A 25-year-old man drowned in Damdama Lake on Wednesday after losing his balance while taking a selfie during a boating trip with friends, police said on Friday. Investigators said the victim, identified as Avinash Singh from Abhaypur village, worked at a nearby resort and had gone to the lake with four friends to celebrate the Diwali holiday. 

Divers were later deployed, and they managed to retrieve Singh's body after nearly an hour of searching, police said.  (File Photo)
Divers were later deployed, and they managed to retrieve Singh’s body after nearly an hour of searching, police said.  (File Photo)

The incident reportedly took place around 4.15pm, after the group had spent time eating by the lakeside before taking a boat out into deeper waters. According to a senior police officer, some of the men, including Singh, jumped from the moving boat into the water, clinging to it while one friend continued paddling. “After returning to the boat, Singh started taking selfies with his friends when he suddenly lost balance, fell overboard, and drowned. His friends attempted to rescue him but were unsuccessful as they panicked during the incident,” the officer added. 

Singh’s friends quickly returned to shore to call for help, alerting both bystanders and the police. Divers were later deployed, and they managed to retrieve Singh’s body after nearly an hour of searching, police said. 

 Gurugram Police public relations officer Sandeep Kumar said that Singh’s brother had filed a written complaint at Sadar Sohna Police Station, where no foul play was suspected. “Based on the complaint, an inquiry is being conducted under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita,” Kumar added. Singh’s body was handed over to his family following an autopsy on Thursday. 

