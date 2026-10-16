Man wanted in 45 cases killed in Nuh police encounter; judicial probe ordered

A 32-year-old man wanted in connection with at least 45 criminal cases was killed in an encounter with Nuh police near the Gurugram border early Thursday, following a 12km chase during which 25 to 30 rounds were allegedly exchanged between the police and three men fleeing in a Thar carrying two cattle, officers said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shahid alias Advani, a resident of Kharkhari village in Tauru, Nuh. (Representative photo)

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The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shahid alias Advani, a resident of Kharkhari village in Tauru, Nuh. Police said two of his accomplices managed to escape and a search was underway to arrest them. A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the encounter.

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The incident took place around 4am near Bhirawati village on the Nuh-Gurugram border. Shahid sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was rushed by the police team to the Sohna subdivisional hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to police, Shahid had 45 cases involving rape, attempted murder, robbery, ATM heists, cattle smuggling and slaughter, and firing at police registered against him in Gurugram, Nuh, Rewari and Palwal in Haryana, and in Rajasthan, between 2005 and 2023. Officials said the total number of cases could exceed 50, as more FIRs had been registered against him in the past two-and-a-half years. He had also been declared a proclaimed offender by a Nuh court.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior police officer said a crime branch team from Firozpur Jhirka had received information about suspected cattle smuggling and set up a vehicle-checking operation near Badlaki on the Nuh-Sohna road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior police officer said a crime branch team from Firozpur Jhirka had received information about suspected cattle smuggling and set up a vehicle-checking operation near Badlaki on the Nuh-Sohna road. {{/usCountry}}

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“However, the suspects fled on spotting the checking and police gave chase. The suspects opened fire at the crime branch from the speeding Thar and police returned the fire,” the officer said.

The team alerted other police units over the wireless, following which additional crime branch teams joined the pursuit and nearby police stations were put on alert.

Investigators said the chase continued for nearly 12km before a team comprising personnel from the Nuh City crime branch and Rozka Meo police station intercepted the Thar near Bhirawati.

Police said Shahid jumped out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, but was shot in the abdomen during the encounter. His two accomplices allegedly continued firing at the police team before escaping.

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Police said a countrymade pistol, several live and spent cartridges, and the Thar were seized from the spot. Fake number plates were also recovered from inside the vehicle, while two cattle found tied inside were rescued.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, confirmed that a judicial inquiry had been ordered into the encounter.

“The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy by a medical board at Shaheed Hassan Khan Mewati Medical College and Hospital, where his body was brought from Sohna,” he said.

Kumar said Shahid’s criminal history dated back to 2005, when his first case, involving theft, was registered. He was 15 at the time.

“By 2012, he had become a most wanted criminal of Haryana. In 2018, Shahid had escaped from custody of crime branch at Bilaspur in Gurugram but had surrendered in a Mathura court 4-5 years back after which he was granted bail,” he said.

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On the complaint of a crime branch official, an FIR was registered against the three men under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Rozka Meo police station.

Police said efforts were underway to trace the two men who escaped.