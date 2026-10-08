MCG issues over 13K challans, imposes 2.61cr fine for sanitation violations

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued 13,179 challans and imposed fines totalling more than ₹2.61 crore for violations of sanitation and environmental norms since January, said officials.

The highest number of challans — 8,231 — were issued for the use of banned plastic, totalling ₹59.82 lakh in fines. (HT)

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According to MCG data released on Wednesday, the enforcement drive has targeted violations including dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, littering, waste burning, dust pollution, transportation of uncovered construction material, water wastage and other sanitation-related offences.

The highest number of challans — 8,231 — were issued for the use of banned plastic, totalling ₹59.82 lakh in fines. C&D waste violations accounted for 412 challans and ₹91.85 lakh in fines,the highest penalty collected under any category.

Action was taken against those found dumping construction waste on roadsides, vacant plots and other public places, said officials.

The civic body issued 384 challans for littering, dumping waste and illegal connections to stormwater drains, imposing ₹36.50 lakh in fines.

To curb dust pollution, the MCG issued 99 challans for violations of dust-control norms, with ₹24.75 lakh in fines. Another 208 challans were issued against vehicles transporting construction material without proper covers, with penalties of ₹10.40 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} The MCG issued 11 challans for failure to comply with directions to stop construction activity, attracting fines of ₹1.90 lakh. Sixty-four cases of waste burning resulted in ₹3.20 lakh in fines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MCG issued 11 challans for failure to comply with directions to stop construction activity, attracting fines of ₹1.90 lakh. Sixty-four cases of waste burning resulted in ₹3.20 lakh in fines. {{/usCountry}}

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Another 574 challans were issued for open defecation, attracting ₹2.87 lakh in fines, while 77 cases of open urination resulted in penalties of ₹38,500, according to the data.

The drive also covered bulk waste generators, septic waste, animal dung, water wastage and bulk littering. The civic body issued four challans against bulk waste generators, 22 for septic waste, 33 for animal dung, 90 for water wastage and 18 for bulk littering. One challan was also issued for illegal pasting of advertisements.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said,“Gurugram’s cleanliness, appearance and orderly development are priorities for the municipal corporation. Enforcement action against violations of sanitation and environmental rules will continue.”

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Dahiya said the civic body would focus on C&D waste, polythene, open dumping, waste burning and dust pollution. He said the aim was not just to impose fines but to encourage responsible behaviour among residents, commercial establishments and institutions.

The MCG has urged residents, shopkeepers, construction agencies, bulk waste generators and vehicle operators to comply with sanitation and environmental regulations, added officials.