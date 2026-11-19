The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has ordered inspection of all water boosting stations under its jurisdiction to improve the city’s water supply system, officials said on Wednesday.

Municipal commissioner Dr Pankaj has directed engineering officials to inspect the stations at the earliest and check the condition of the infrastructure, including chlorination arrangements, cleanliness and maintenance. Officials have also been asked to take corrective measures within stipulated timelines wherever deficiencies are found.

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The directions come amid the need to prevent contamination and ensure that treated water reaches households safely, officials added. Boosting stations play a key role in maintaining pressure and distributing water across residential areas, making their upkeep and sanitation essential for the city’s supply network.

The commissioner has specifically stressed the need to ensure proper chlorination at every boosting station. Engineering officials have been asked to pay attention to hygiene, cleaning and general maintenance, and not to allow negligence in the upkeep of these facilities.

Further, MCG has asked officials to collect drinking water samples from schools across the city and get them tested to assess water quality.

“The exercise is aimed at ensuring students have access to safe drinking water and that any contamination or quality-related concerns are identified in time,” the commissioner said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials have been instructed to coordinate the sampling process and ensure that the results are examined so that corrective action can be taken wherever required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have been instructed to coordinate the sampling process and ensure that the results are examined so that corrective action can be taken wherever required. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Pankaj said providing clean and safe drinking water to residents and students was among the civic body’s priorities.