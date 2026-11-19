The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified monitoring of its six night shelters, focusing on cleanliness, basic amenities and accessibility for people with disabilities, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional municipal commissioner Pooja Chawaria inspected the shelters on Wednesday, a day after they became operational to provide homeless people protection from the winter cold. She directed officials to improve hygiene, ensure proper maintenance and make the facilities accessible to people with disabilities.

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The six shelters are located at Mahavir Chowk, Kadipur, Bhim Nagar near the Sector 4/7 crossing, Darbaripur Road, Kanhai and Rajiv Chowk.

During the inspection, Chawaria directed officials to undertake thorough cleaning and maintenance at the Bhim Nagar and Kanhai shelters. She also instructed Dwarka Prasad, an MCG official, to coordinate with the departments concerned to ensure that essential amenities and appropriate facilities for people with disabilities are available at all six locations.

Joint commissioners have been directed to inspect night shelters in their respective zones, assess the availability of basic facilities and address any deficiencies identified during the visits, officials said.

According to the MCG, the shelters have been provided with clean bedding and staff to assist occupants and maintain the facilities. Information boards have also been installed at various locations to help homeless people locate the shelters.

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{{^usCountry}} MCG commissioner Dr Pankaj had earlier appointed Chawaria as the nodal officer responsible for monitoring the arrangements at the night shelters. He directed officials to ensure the availability of toilets, hot water and tea for those staying at the facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MCG commissioner Dr Pankaj had earlier appointed Chawaria as the nodal officer responsible for monitoring the arrangements at the night shelters. He directed officials to ensure the availability of toilets, hot water and tea for those staying at the facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the inspections were intended to ensure that homeless people have access to safe and hygienic accommodation during winter and are not forced to spend nights outdoors.

The corporation said cleanliness, regular maintenance, accessibility and adequate basic amenities would remain priorities at all six shelters, with officials responsible for identifying and addressing shortcomings.