Metro survey finds shops, structures in Gurugram Phase 1 alignment

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) conducted the land survey for the Gurugram Metro project on Wednesday from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Basai Pond, said officials. (Representative image) Officials said an ashram land parcel and a power substation also fall on the planned corridor, while tenders for Phase 2 are being finalised. (HT)

According to HSVP officials, during the survey it was found that four to five structures are falling in the alignment of the metro rail line which is under construction from Millennium City centre to Basai pond in the first phase.

“It was found that four shops and two temporary structures are falling in the alignment,” said a senior HSVP official, adding that the structures will be acquired as per the land acquisition policy approved recently.

During the survey conducted on Monday, a power substation and a religious ashram were found to be located in the path of the proposed metro line. HSVP officials said that the road stretch is 60 metres wide and approximately 32 metres of land belonging to an ashram falls within the proposed metro route and will need to be vacated.

A senior Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) official said that while construction is going on for Gurugram Metro phase one, they are finalising the tender for the phase two.

The second phase of Gurugram Metro will include stations in Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Railway Station, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, Phase 5, and DLF Cyber City. The corridor will be around 14km long and pass through Old Gurugram.