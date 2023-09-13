Monu Manesar on 2-day police remand for interrogation

Police officials from Deeg in Rajasthan on Wednesday said that they have got two-day remand of Mohit Yadav, also known as Monu Manesar, for his interrogation in the murder of Junaid and Nasir -- two men who were abducted, assaulted, killed and their bodies burned by alleged cow protection gangs on February 16. Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay, superintendent of police, Deeg, said that they have got time to interrogate Mohit Yadav, also known as Monu Manesar, till Thursday in the murder case. (ANI)

Rajasthan police team had sought Yadav’s remand after which a Nuh court granted his transit remand to them on Tuesday evening, which allowed the police to take him to Deeg as was one of the main suspects in the case.

Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay, superintendent of police, Deeg, said that they have got time to interrogate Yadav till Thursday in the murder case.“I can’t disclose right now how Yadav was involved in the case. It’s a matter of investigation,” he said.

The SP said they have arrest warrants against more than 20 suspects in the case.

“We are working to arrest them. Besides Yadav, three other suspects were arrested earlier against whom chargesheet was filed on May 16,” Upadhyay said.

Junaid (35) and Nasir (25) from Ghatmika in Deeg district (recently carved out of Bharatpur district) were intercepted and assaulted by a gang of cow vigilantes on the suspicion that they were smuggling cattle.

The duo’s family filed a missing person’s complaint after which their charred remains were found in a burnt SUV at a secluded place in Loharu, Bhiwani in Haryana, almost 180kms away from Ghatmika.

Manbir Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Manesar, said that Yadav’s locality and neighbouring villages were completely peaceful even after his arrest.

“No activity was reported from anywhere. If anyone attempts to create disturbance, we will take action against them,” he said.

Dharmender Yadav, a senior Bajrang Dal functionary from Manesar, said that they are gathering information about his case in Nuh and Rajasthan.

“We will soon take decision and organise a mahapanchayat to lodge a protest against his arrest. We will work to provide him legal support in Rajasthan,” he said.

“We were clueless when he was taken away. The post on which FIR was registered is almost two years old,” he alleged.