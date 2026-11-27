A 38-year-old man was killed, and his 28-year-old friend was critically injured after a speeding car allegedly hit their motorcycle on Bhangrola Road in Manesar on Thursday, police said.

Thirty-year-old Mohammad Naiyyar who died in the accident near Leisure Valley Park. (HT Photo) more less

Police identified the victim as Vishal Kumar and the injured as Janak, both from Kathmandu, Nepal. The duo lived in Aliyar village, Gurugram, police said.

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According to police, the accident took place at 12.30 am on Thursday when Janak, driving the motorcycle, and Vishal, sitting pillion, were returning home after completing their shift, and a speeding car hit them from behind.

Investigators said commuters alerted police, after which the duo were taken to a private hospital.

A senior police official said that the duo were critically injured and Vishal was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

“The car’s driver sped away from the spot immediately without helping the victims”, he said, adding that CCTV footage from near the spot was being scanned to trace the car.

On Janak’s complaint, an FIR was registered against an unidentified car driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kherki Daula police station on Thursday.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, in another accident, 30-year-old Mohammad Naiyyar died, and at least four others were injured after a speeding auto-rickshaw, in which they were travelling, toppled near Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 between 2 pm and 2.30 pm on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, in another accident, 30-year-old Mohammad Naiyyar died, and at least four others were injured after a speeding auto-rickshaw, in which they were travelling, toppled near Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 between 2 pm and 2.30 pm on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators said the auto-rickshaw driver fled the spot after the accident.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that all the injured persons were discharged while Naiyyar, who had sustained head injuries, died in the course of treatment by Wednesday night.

“He was from Bihar’s Jamui district and lived in Kaspashera, Delhi. He worked in a bag-manufacturing firm in Sector 29,” Turan said, adding that the driver was yet to be arrested.

An FIR was registered against the driver under sections 106 and 281 of BNS at DLF police station in Sector 29 on Thursday, police said.