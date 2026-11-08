NGT seeks MCG’s plan to handle fresh waste at Bandhwari landfill

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to explain how it plans to manage the fresh waste expected to pile up at the Bandhwari landfill between March and July 2027, even as 1.47 million metric tonnes of waste remain to be processed there.

The MCG’s latest status report, dated November 4, puts the total waste received at Bandhwari, including legacy and fresh garbage, at 5.83 million metric tonnes. (HT Archive)

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In an order dated November 5, seen by HT, the tribunal also sought a detailed account of the compost and inert material generated during waste remediation, how these by-products are used or disposed of, and the land reclaimed after processing.

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The tribunal ordered that the Haryana urban local bodies department secretary and the MCG commissioner submit the information through affidavits at least a day before the next hearing on February 18, 2027.

The MCG’s latest status report, dated November 4, puts the total waste received at Bandhwari, including legacy and fresh garbage, at 5.83 million metric tonnes. Of this, 4.353 million metric tonnes were processed by October 31, leaving 1.47 million metric tonnes still to be dealt with. The figures include 3.04 million metric tonnes of legacy waste assessed in January 2023 and 2.78 million metric tonnes of fresh waste received between January 2023 and October 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} The MCG report said the agencies processed 0.75 million metric tonnes, but transportation of the processed by-products was delayed due to rain. This resulted in a shortfall of around 2.92% against the target, calculated based on the quantity of by-products transported from the site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MCG report said the agencies processed 0.75 million metric tonnes, but transportation of the processed by-products was delayed due to rain. This resulted in a shortfall of around 2.92% against the target, calculated based on the quantity of by-products transported from the site. {{/usCountry}}

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The civic body also told the tribunal that around 0.85 million metric tonnes would remain after completion of its ongoing agreements to process 1.4 million metric tonnes and an additional 0.28 million metric tonnes. It has sent a proposal to the Haryana government seeking administrative approval to take up the remaining waste.

The tribunal noted that the timelines for clearing the accumulated waste and bridging the gap between daily waste generation and processing capacity did not appear to be aligned. MCG has indicated July 31, 2027, as the date by which it expects to bridge the waste-management gap. The bench has now asked it to explain how it will handle the additional fresh waste generated between March and July next year.

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The latest directions come after a series of hearings in which the NGT has repeatedly sought a timeline to clear Bandhwari’s waste backlog and stop fresh garbage from being dumped at the site. In July, it asked MCG to spell out how it would clear the legacy waste and bridge the gap between daily waste generation and its processing capacity.

In August, MCG told the tribunal that 1.72 million metric tonnes of waste remained at the landfill as of August 16. By then, around 3.98 million metric tonnes of the 5.70 million metric tonnes received since January 2023 had been processed. The civic body said its existing agreements covered 1.4 million metric tonnes, with approval for another 0.28 million metric tonnes. It also expected an alternative facility for fresh waste to be ready by February 2027.

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MCG had earlier sought time until November or December to determine when it could clear the entire backlog, pending the state government’s approval to process the remaining waste.