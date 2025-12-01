NHAI push GMDA for nod as land hurdles stall Hero Honda–Umang Chowk plan

The National Highways Authority of India has asked the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority to expedite approval for the design and construction of flyovers on the 3.2 km stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk so that upgrading work can begin as a priority, officials said on Sunday. The project has been delayed, as GMDA has been without a regular CEO for the past month, though officials said efforts are underway to clear the proposal soon. NHAI says widening and related works will cost ₹ 88.52 crore, with additional structures estimated at ₹ 28.87 crore. (HT Archive)

In a letter dated November 19, NHAI project director Yogesh Tilak said modified plans, profiles, and design drawings for the proposed underpasses at Khandsa and Old Khandsa Road had been submitted to GMDA for review. “As the approval of GMDA is essential for progressing the work further, you are requested to kindly review and accord approval at the earliest so that execution of the underpasses may proceed without delay,” he wrote.

According to NHAI, widening the road into a six-lane stretch along with related infrastructure will cost ₹88.52 crore, while additional structures will cost ₹28.87 crore. A senior NHAI official said, “The approval is awaited,” adding that work cannot begin without GMDA’s clearance.

A senior GMDA official said the file is being processed. “The proposal is under consideration, and we will get it approved soon,” the official said.

The project, conceived in 2021, has been stalled due to land unavailability and encroachments. The stretch remains one of the busiest in the city, with traffic converging from national highways, Sohna Road, Dwarka Expressway and Old Gurugram.

NHAI has informed the state government that shifting of the electricity substation on the stretch began on October 15 and is expected to be completed by June next year. Work on relocating 15 feeders of 11 kV belonging to Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has also started. Of a 2.3 km high-tension cable owned by Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam, 1.3 km has already been shifted.