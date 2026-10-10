NHAI to retrofit 25 diesel generators deployed on Dwarka E-way to curb pollution

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to install retrofit emission control devices (RECDs) on 25 diesel generators on the Dwarka Expressway in order to reduce pollution, the authority announced on Friday.

Another NHAI official, aware of the matter, said RECDs will be installed as per prescribed norms by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

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The devices will be installed on DG sets on the 8.7km long Package-4 of the Dwarka Expressway that connects Basai to Kherki Dhaula/Delhi-Gurugram Expressway cloverleaf intersection, an NHAI official said.

“The RECDs will be installed on DG sets used for the expressway lighting and other associated operations, thereby strengthening emission-control measures during their operation. The implementation involves installation, testing and commissioning of the RECDs, along with comprehensive maintenance support,” said a senior NHAI official, adding that the exercise will be started soon.

Another NHAI official, aware of the matter, said RECDs will be installed as per prescribed norms by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in compliance with the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to reduce air pollution, particularly during the winter season.

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{{^usCountry}} Dwarka Expressway Package 4 falls within the Delhi-NCR, which experiences severe air pollution during the winter months. To improve ambient air quality during this critical period, CAQM has mandated regulation and emission control measures for DG sets operating in the area, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dwarka Expressway Package 4 falls within the Delhi-NCR, which experiences severe air pollution during the winter months. To improve ambient air quality during this critical period, CAQM has mandated regulation and emission control measures for DG sets operating in the area, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The highway authority said that the initiative will help to ensure that DG sets required for essential National Highway-related operations are equipped with appropriate emission-control systems in line with the applicable regulatory framework. NHAI has also specified that GPS-tagged photographs of RECD installations at each DG-set locations will be maintained for verification and compliance purposes, the highway official said.

To reduce congestion and pollution on Dwarka Expressway toll at Bijwasan, the highway authority has planned to implement the multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tolling system, under which vehicles are not required to stop at the toll plaza to pay the fees. “The tender for implementing the MLFF system has been floated and the bid will be opened on October 23,” said an official aware of the matter.