Nuh: 3 booked for waving Palestinian flags, altered Tricolour

ByDebashish Karmakar
Mar 31, 2025 11:46 PM IST

Investigators said the incident came to light after videos of the procession began circulating on social media platforms

At least three suspects were booked for allegedly raising Palestinian flags while taking out a procession in favour of Palestine’s citizens after Eid prayers in Ghasera village, Nuh, on Monday, police said, adding that the suspects allegedly also waved flags which resembled the Indian tricolour but did not have the Ashok Chakra in them.

The participants in the procession displayed placards bearing slogans while waving Palestinian flags. (Representational image)
The participants in the procession displayed placards bearing slogans while waving Palestinian flags. (Representational image)

According to police, the procession also included protests against the central government’s move to amend the Waqf Act, 1995.

The participants in the procession displayed placards bearing slogans while waving Palestinian flags.

Inspector Kuldeep Singh, the station house officer of the Sadar Nuh police station, said that an FIR was registered against three suspects under Section 2 (anyone who, in a public place or within public view, insults the Indian National Flag or the Constitution of India) of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. “We have received videos of the incident. The identity of one of the suspects has been ascertained, and he has been named as an accused in the FIR, while the details of two other suspects with the Palestinian flags and disfigured national flags are yet to be determined,” Singh said.

Singh added that police had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and vowed to arrest all involved in waving the Palestinian flags. “We will arrest all the suspects soon,” he said.

According to police, the probe revealed that the flag-waving took place shortly after people gathered on the roads after Eid prayers, cheering and supporting Palestine. The suspects were also carrying placards in support of Palestine. Police also noted that many in the gathering wore black bands on their arms to protest the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. However, they later clarified that the three individuals were charged for waving the Palestinian and the “altered” Indian flag, and not for the protest.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Nuh: 3 booked for waving Palestinian flags, altered Tricolour
