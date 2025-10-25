Open dumping of medical waste sparks health concerns in Manesar

Residents of Manesar raised concerns over alleged dumping of biomedical waste in the open by private medical facilities, alleging multiple hot spots of dumping surgical gloves, contaminated dressings, used syringes and scalpel blades have cropped up around the city.

Residents said such dumps have mushroomed near the road leading to Vipul Lavanya Society in Sector 81, in front of the Microtek Greenburg in Sector 86 and a 1.5-kilometre stretch leading from Tipsy Town to Naharpur Road.

“We have repeatedly filed complaints to the municipal authorities and even the pollution control board. Yet, they take no action against the offenders,” said KL Verma, president of the Microtek Greenburg residents’ welfare association (RWA).

Verma called for a proper waste disposal mechanism to curb unauthorised dumping. “The waste, especially used syringes, expired vaccines and pharmaceutical waste, could risk the lives of residents. One such huge dumping yard is 500 metres from our society and often, the entire vicinity stinks of contaminated pharmaceutical waste,” he said.

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar’s medical branch, the state pollution control board, and the district health department are responsible for ensuring proper disposal of biomedical waste. Hospitals, labs, blood banks, veterinary hospitals, AYUSH hospitals, and pharmacies are mandated to share their waste disposal plans on the Antyodaya Saral Haryana.

Satya Sahay, a Sector 81 resident, said, “I recently initiated a cleaning drive in my neighbourhood. However, we had no clue where to dispose of the waste. The civic agencies lack coordination and often refuse to share their responsibility.”

According to Sahay, heaps of garbage and solid waste have been accumulating for months on a kilometre-long stretch between Sector 90 road and IMT Manesar. “Commuters can’t feel safe travelling through this stretch, as it is filled with dust and garbage swirling through the air. It has become a nightmare for frequent commuter,” she said.

Nijesh Manderna, executive engineer of MCM, said strict action will be taken against those disposing of waste in the open. “Our teams on the ground are actively monitoring the situation. We had already cleared old sites where some people had started dumping waste, and no new garbage vulnerable points have come to our notice,” Manderna said.

Previously, Manesar subdivisional magistrate Darshan Yadav had reportedly said that a letter would be written to the health department officials in this regard.