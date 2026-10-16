Over 300 garbage-burning spots identified in Gurugram, Manesar ahead of winter

As winter approaches, fire department officials have identified over 300 spots linked to illegal garbage burning across Gurugram, adding to the city’s air pollution.

In Manesar’s industrial areas, residents have also complained of household waste being dumped alongside industrial waste in vacant plots. The waste is often burnt during the day or at night, generating smoke and creating an additional pollution source in surrounding areas. (HT Archive)

However, residents allege that effective action has not followed in several cases.

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According to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), open garbage burning has been reported in Gurugram’s residential areas, vacant plots and open spaces.

The situation is particularly worrying in Manesar, where garbage was reportedly burnt at more than 25 locations in a single week. Residents said piles of waste continue to accumulate along roads and in vacant plots, where they are subsequently set on fire.

Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) regional officer Praveen Kumar said required action will be taken against illegal waste burning. He said pollution levels were being monitored and violations would be dealt with according to prescribed norms.

There is a provision for imposing fines ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹25,000 for open burning of garbage. However, residents said enforcement remains largely limited to issuing challans, while the underlying problem of waste accumulation continues.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, field teams become active after the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), and information about fires is shared with the fire department for necessary action. However, residents allege that action often comes only after the garbage has already been burnt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, field teams become active after the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), and information about fires is shared with the fire department for necessary action. However, residents allege that action often comes only after the garbage has already been burnt. {{/usCountry}}

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Another major concern is the incomplete door-to-door garbage collection system. Waste generated by households in Gurugram and Manesar is not being collected entirely through the door-to-door mechanism, resulting in garbage being dumped at vacant plots and open spaces.

In Manesar’s industrial areas, residents have also complained of household waste being dumped alongside industrial waste in vacant plots. The waste is often burnt during the day or at night, generating smoke and creating an additional pollution source in surrounding areas.

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Narendra Yadav, fire safety officer, Sector 29 fire station Gurugram, told HT that minor waste burning incidents are reported almost every day in the city. “During summers, the frequency increases, however, incidents are reported almost every day. We coordinate closely with civic authorities,” he said.

Manesar emerged as one of the most polluted areas in the National Capital Region during the previous winter. According to data, the area recorded several days in the red zone, with the AQI touching 368 on November 27 and 28, 2025, and 356 on November 25. AQI levels of 351 and 356 were also recorded on December 13 and 14 respectively.

With winter pollution expected to intensify in the coming months, residents have called for stronger enforcement against open garbage burning, better door-to-door collection and regular removal of waste from vacant plots before the situation worsens.

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The responsibility for controlling the problem rests with agencies including the Manesar Municipal Corporation, MCG, HSIIDC, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board.