The two circles of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) in Gurugram district are expected to generate a combined revenue of ₹10,000 crore from electricity bills in the current financial year, discom officials said on Tuesday.
Gurugram is the only district under DHBVN with two circles, comprising six divisions and at least 25 sub-divisions. The remaining 11 districts have one circle each, and Faridabad is expected to rank second at ₹5,300-5,400 crore revenue generation, officials said.
Gurugram is estimated to contribute 42% to 46% of DHBVN’s total revenue this financial year, they added.
According to officials, DHBVN generated ₹16,311 crore in revenue in 2022-23, of which Gurugram contributed ₹6,452 crore. In 2023-24, the discom’s revenue rose to ₹17,885 crore, with the district accounting for ₹7,178 crore. The total revenue further increased to ₹19,531 crore in 2024-25, of which Gurugram contributed ₹7,967 crore.
In 2025-26, DHBVN generated ₹22,082 crore, with Gurugram accounting for ₹9,279 crore, Faridabad ranking second with ₹4,820 crore, followed by Rewari ₹1,831 crore, Hisar ₹1,509 crore, Bhiwani ₹1,128 crore, Palwal ₹1,032 crore, Sirsa ₹792 crore, Fatehbad ₹641 crore, Jind ₹542 crore, Narnaul ₹504 crore and Nuh ₹214 crore.
Viram Singh, managing director, DHBVN, said the discom’s increased focus on revenue generation was beginning to reflect in its collections.{{/usCountry}}
Viram Singh, managing director, DHBVN, said the discom’s increased focus on revenue generation was beginning to reflect in its collections.{{/usCountry}}
“We are committed to providing better services and power supply infrastructure to all our consumers, with a focus on Gurugram as consumption is high here and they have the major share in the revenue,” he said.
A senior DHBVN official said the discom has 4.394 million consumers, of which 830,000 are in Gurugram, including domestic, commercial and industrial connections.
“This is hardly 18% share of the total connections under DHBVN, but the electricity consumption in the city is massive due to extremely rapid urbanisation, development, lifestyle, commercial activities and growing industries,” he said.
The city’s peak power demand crossed 2,550 megawatts during this summer, the highest in Haryana, they added.
Despite its high revenue contribution, at least ₹260 crore remains pending from consumers who have defaulted on bill payments in Gurugram, officials said, adding that another ₹15-20 crore is pending from consumers caught indulging in power theft.
Ravinder Ghanghas, general secretary, Haryana Power Engineers’ Association, said DHBVN was now profitable, with Gurugram contributing the largest share of its revenue. “Any attempt at privatisation will adversely affect revenue generation,” he added.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.
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