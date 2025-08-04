A newborn boy’s right arm was severed from the shoulder allegedly during delivery at a government hospital in Nuh, police said on Sunday. The health department’s medical negligence board is conducting an investigation, based on which the police will take action, officers added. Probe ordered after newborn’s arm severed at govt hospital in Nuh: Police

The incident took place on July 30 at a hospital in Mandi Khera. The child’s mother, Sarjina (one name), a resident of Doha village in Ferozepur Jhirka, was admitted to the hospital at 6.30pm, police said.

“Three hours later, a doctor informed the family about the successful childbirth. The doctor also told the family that the child had sustained a minor cut in the right hand during delivery procedures. But when the family went to see the mother and child, they found that instead of a minor cut, the baby’s right hand was severed from the shoulder,” said a police officer, quoting the family’s allegations.

“The family alerted the hospital staff but when they were dissatisfied with the response, they created a ruckus, after which the doctor who had delivered the baby arrived on the scene,” he added. A heated argument took place which allegedly escalated into a scuffle, after which the family was forcibly removed from the premises, said Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police.

“The family called the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle arrived on the scene. The next day the family approached the Nagina police station and submitted a written complaint against the doctor and other medical staff for negligence,” he added. The family’s complaint was recommended to the health department for a probe, Kumar said.

“Based on their findings and recommendations, we will decide on the further course of action. If the doctor is responsible for negligence, we will register an FIR against him,” he said.

A senior health department official said that the case has been forwarded to the medical negligence board for a detailed investigation. “We have taken all the documents from the hospital. Afterwards, we will question the team involved in the surgery, including the doctor,” he said.

“The findings will be placed in the final report of the ongoing investigation and the necessary recommendation for action against the responsible people will be sent to the police as well as to the state government for terminating their services,” the official said.