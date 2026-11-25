The health department initiated an inquiry on Monday into procedural lapse at Faridabad’s BK Civil Hospital after the family of a 65-year-old woman allegedly took her body from the hospital mortuary without a mandatory post-mortem examination, officials said on Tuesday.
As per officials, the woman was from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and was visiting her daughter at her house in Sanjay Colony in Faridabad. On Saturday night, she allegedly complained of difficulty in breathing, and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
However, health department officials said the doctors allegedly noticed marks on her neck and raised suspicion over the circumstances of her death. So a medico-legal case was registered and her body was kept in the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination, officials added.
On Sunday, the family allegedly pressured a staff member of the hospital and took the woman’s body without autopsy examination and permission.
Later in the afternoon, health department officials found that the body was missing and alerted Faridabad police about the situation.
An inquiry later revealed that the family had taken the body for cremation, the police the reached the area and got back the body.{{/usCountry}}
An inquiry later revealed that the family had taken the body for cremation, the police the reached the area and got back the body.{{/usCountry}}
Dr Vikas Goel, primary medical officer (PMO) said the matter came into light on Monday and an inquiry has been initiated. “Strict action would be taken against any employee or official found responsible for negligence. We are also investigating whether the paperwork and documents presented by the family before taking the body from the mortuary were genuine or forged,” he said.
Following the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.
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