Pump operators demand ‘increased compensation, reduced VAT on fuel’
Gurugram: Members of All Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association (AHPDA) on Saturday said that they will observe a “No Purchase Day” — will not buy oil from companies — on Tuesday (May 31) to protest against the central government and oil companies for failing to increase their commission in the last five years, despite an increase in fuel prices.
The AHPDA members also urged the vehicle owners to stock petrol and diesel adequately within Monday (May 30), so that they would not suffer due to their protest. There are 4,000 petrol pumps across Haryana, and 162 out of these are in Gurugram, said the members, adding that the move comes following the reduction of excise duty on petrol and diesel by the Centre, said the members.
“We will ensure that the vehicle owners don’t suffer because of the protest, but it is necessary to give the government a clear message about the issue. Petrol and diesel prices have increased by over 150% in past five years, but the commission on the same remained uniform. We have to pay wages and operate petrol pumps... About 90% of the commission is being used in operating petrol pumps... and there is inflation as well... However, we are not getting any relief... This is a symbolic protest, and we will ensure that the consumers do not face any problem,” said MC Gupta, general secretary of AHPDA, during a press conference in Gurugram on Saturday.
The association further said that “there is a provision for the revision of their commission every six months, but to no avail”. “The reductions in excise duty in November 2021 and May 2022 have not helped the dealers. Every pump operator in the state has incurred losses up to ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh due to these cuts... as higher duty charge was paid on the existing stock,” said Gupta.
Members of the AHPDA have also urged the state government to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel so that the constant loss to the petrol pump operators can be compensated. “Due to low petrol and diesel prices in the neighbouring states, consumers buy those from there, and this has reduced the sale of petrol and diesel here. If the government reduces the VAT, it will not lose money as that will get covered in additional sales,” Gupta added.
MG Road residents urge Haryana CM to revoke liquor permits for pubs, bars
Gurugram: Residents of Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road on Saturday wrote a letter to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his intervention in revoking liquor licences for pubs, bars and liquor vends on a stretch popularly known as the 'Mall Mile'. Resident welfare association of eight colonies along MG Road are likely to meet the chief minister on Sunday to apprise him of the alleged illegal activities being carried out inside the malls in the area, said officials.
Bengal: Crude bombs hurled, 12 houses vandalised in TMC’s factional war in Malda
Crude bombs were hurled and at least 12 houses were vandalised on Saturday as two factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Malda district clashed over an old feud. A large number of police personnel was deployed in the area as the situation turned tense. Last month, at least six crude bombs were receovered from Malda.
Judge's wife found hanging at flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police
The wife of a local court judge was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her brother's residence in South Delhi, police said on Sunday. Three suicide notes were recovered from the flat in Rajpur Khurd Extension, they said. Around 10.30 pm on Saturday, the Saket court judge informed the police that his wife had been to the Malviya Nagar market at around 11.30 am but did not return.
Bengaluru: Clashes break out between JDS workers and farmer activists at Cubbon
Clashes broke out between farmers' groups and Janata Dal (Secular) party workers at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park on Saturday when Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar arrived near the Press Club for a press conference to address the corruption charges levelled against him. Chandrashekar had said the AAP should be viewed as the “alternative” to all three political parties, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and JDS in the state.
Delhiites seek service charge-free food, restaurateurs reason out
Appreciating the effort of a server when dining out, and extending monetary reward/tipping is a universally accepted practice. However, the levying mandatory service charges was ordered to be stopped, by the government. Still, many eateries have continued to add service charge in the issued bills, and some have even written it in their menu about not wanting to lay off this charge under any circumstance.
