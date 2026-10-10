Rapid Metro ridership increases by 11.6%: Report

Passengers availed 8,880,000 rides on board the Rapid Metro between April and August this year, 11.62% more than the 7,950,000 rides taken during the corresponding period of 2025, according to the ridership report submitted in the 66th board meeting of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), chaired by Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Rapid Metro runs between Cyber City and Sector 56 along the Golf Course road, with an interchange with Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line at Sikanderpur. (HT)

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Rapid Metro runs between Cyber City and Sector 56 along the Golf Course road, with an interchange with Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line at Sikanderpur.

A senior government official who was present in the meeting said directions have been issued to auction advertisement sites at Rapid Metro stations at the earliest. “The objective is to improve non-fare revenue further wherever possible,” the official said.

The board also discussed the proposed Golf Course extension-Sector 5 metro route, which as per senior officials is 13.6 km long, of which 7.1 km is being subsumed in the RRTS corridor from Iffco Chowk to Noida, and the remaining 6 km is being evaluated for viability. “The project was discussed but it would be examined further on file,” the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the ridership details submitted in the meeting, the highest monthly ridership during the period was recorded in July when 1.90 million rides were availed, followed by August with 1,860,000 . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the ridership details submitted in the meeting, the highest monthly ridership during the period was recorded in July when 1.90 million rides were availed, followed by August with 1,860,000 . {{/usCountry}}

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The Rapid Metro offered 1,710,000 rides in April 2026, which was 1,510,000 in April 2025. In May 2026, there were 1,680,000 passengers, while in previous May, the figure stood at 1,530,000. June 2026 saw 1,740,000 passengers, while there were 1,470,000 in June 2025. In July 2026, passenger footfall was 1,900,000 , while in July 2025, the number stood at 1,790,000 . As many as 1,860,000 rides were availed in August 2026, while during the same period on 2025, the number was 1,660,000.

Ajay Kumar, managing director, HMRTC said the financial performance of Rapid Metro has also improved during the period, and the total income rose to ₹45.58 crore during April-August 2026, against ₹33.23 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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As per details shared in the meeting, the major growth in the Rapid Metro income car from non-fare revenue, particularly advertising and rental income. E-auction of sites for advertisement rights generated ₹23.14 crore, compared with ₹13.39 crore last year. Rent from spaces licensed at rapid metro stations increased to ₹3.50 crore from ₹2.82 crore.

Total expenditure of Rapid Metro corporation increased from ₹25.94 crore to ₹37.54 crore, largely because of higher operational costs. The report says operational expenses increased by 44.72%, citing higher power charges, handholding expenses and upgradation of the signalling system.