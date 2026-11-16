Reporter’s Diary: How land acquisition delays hold infra projects hostage in Ggm

Gurugram: Gurugram has emerged over the last two decades as a fast-growing urban center and one of the country’s major real estate markets. However, while the city continues to expand and attract industrial, residential, and commercial projects, land acquisition for these projects remains a major hurdle for the government.

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Land acquisition rarely proceeds smoothly due to several key challenges, including high costs, prolonged legal battles, approval and procedural delays, and compensation disputes.

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According to experts, these bottlenecks limit the city’s overall growth potential.

Gurugram’s infrastructure projects remain heavily delayed due to land-related litigation and pending acquisition issues. The recent acquisition of 160 acres for the Greater SPR, where the compensation award was announced last week, took more than 10 years for the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikran (HSVP) to secure after landowners approached the courts in 2014.

A senior HSVP official, requesting anonymity, admitted that land acquisition has become increasingly difficult due to high costs and reluctance from landowners, who often prefer selling to private developers. “Acquiring land has become tough. A separate land purchase policy was introduced for metro land, but that is also facing obstacles,” the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that several projects, including the Gurugram Metro, internal sector roads, Greater SPR, and the RRTS to Faridabad, will require private land for completion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that several projects, including the Gurugram Metro, internal sector roads, Greater SPR, and the RRTS to Faridabad, will require private land for completion. {{/usCountry}}

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In fact, a Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official, asking not to be named, said the Vatika Chowk interchange cloverleaf was specifically designed to eliminate the need for additional land.

The state government recently proposed acquiring over 1,100 acres for internal roads across Sectors 58 to 115. The delay in land acquisition and past planning gaps have left thousands of residents in these newer sectors relying on narrow revenue roads, resulting in severe daily traffic bottlenecks.

Residents allege that while licenses were granted for luxury and premium housing projects, civic infrastructure, such as roads, drainage, and sewage systems, remains absent. They further highlight the poor condition of the roads and drainage systems outside high-end condominiums.

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In response, the state government has announced measures, including land acquisition, transfer of development rights (TDR), and land consolidation, to build missing infrastructure, particularly in New Gurugram. However, it is crucial that these announcements translate into execution on the ground.

Several key city corridors, including the Central Peripheral Road (CPR) and Dwarka Expressway, require additional land for service roads, drainage, and interconnectivity. GMDA has initiated acquisition proceedings for a CPR service road requiring land from Sihi and Mohammadpur Jharsa, while HSVP is acquiring land for the second phase of the Greater SPR.

Involvement of multiple departments, compensation disputes, unclear titles, and valuation disagreements contribute to stalled projects, raising fundamental questions about administrative coordination.

According to experts, the government should adopt a unified, city-wide land acquisition strategy rather than treating projects in isolation. A comprehensive land bank, clear funding frameworks, time-bound compensation, and streamlined coordination between agencies and the district administration is vital.

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For a city with global ambitions, securing land for infrastructure must remain a top priority. The ultimate measure of Gurugram’s growth will depend on how swiftly land is acquired, compensation is disbursed, and projects are materialised on the ground.