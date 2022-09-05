Rera warns of action against agents charging arbitrary brokerage in Gurugram

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera), Gurugram, on Friday warned real estate agents of action against brokers charging arbitrary brokerage from property buyers and sellers.

“We will revoke, blacklist and debar agents or brokers who charge exorbitant commissions in contravention of the rule,” said KK Khandelwal, Rera chairman, Gurugram.

The officials said that the warning was issued on Wednesday to 1,840 registered real estate agents in Gurugram. They said that they have received several complaints about real estate agents charging more than half percent from property buyers which is against the rules of the Haryana Regulation of Property Dealers and Consultants 2009.

The rule disallows commissions above half percent of the agreed consideration value by sellers and purchasers on finalisation of the deal, officials said.

Officials said that they are trying to fix the issue and are working to blacklist agents who are charging arbitrary brokerage.

The Rera officials also said that they also found involvement of some agents in the sale of unregistered property.

“We have noticed that the real estate agents in Gurugram enter into an arrangement with the promoters for concluding deals with the allottees even when the project is unregistered,” said Khandelwal.

Warning real estate agents, officials said that concluding deals of unregistered property will attract penal action.

