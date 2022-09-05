Rera warns of action against agents charging arbitrary brokerage in Gurugram
The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera), Gurugram, on Friday warned real estate agents of action against brokers charging arbitrary brokerage from property buyers and sellers.
“We will revoke, blacklist and debar agents or brokers who charge exorbitant commissions in contravention of the rule,” said KK Khandelwal, Rera chairman, Gurugram.
The officials said that the warning was issued on Wednesday to 1,840 registered real estate agents in Gurugram. They said that they have received several complaints about real estate agents charging more than half percent from property buyers which is against the rules of the Haryana Regulation of Property Dealers and Consultants 2009.
The rule disallows commissions above half percent of the agreed consideration value by sellers and purchasers on finalisation of the deal, officials said.
Officials said that they are trying to fix the issue and are working to blacklist agents who are charging arbitrary brokerage.
The Rera officials also said that they also found involvement of some agents in the sale of unregistered property.
“We have noticed that the real estate agents in Gurugram enter into an arrangement with the promoters for concluding deals with the allottees even when the project is unregistered,” said Khandelwal.
Warning real estate agents, officials said that concluding deals of unregistered property will attract penal action.
Change in payment plans irk homebuyers of Mahira group in Gurugram
At least 100 homebuyers of Mahira group's four projects in sectors 63, 95A, 103 and 104 on Friday protested against the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP)'s decision to change the payment plan from construction-linked to time-linked, and submitted a memorandum of their grievances to the senior town planner, Gurugram. To be sure, the construction-linked payment plan implies that payments by buyers are to be made as the construction in the project progresses.
First death related to lumpy skin disease reported in Gurugram
Gurugram: The first death related to the lumpy skin disease was reported in Pataudi on Friday. Dr Punita Gahlawat, deputy director of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Haryana, said that a 1-year-old Heifer cow died in Noorgarh village of Pataudi. According to the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, there are 64,055 cattle across the district. Officials said that they have vaccinated 53,000 cattle and the remaining 19,000 will be done by the weekend.
Bihar: SDM’s bodyguard critically injured in sand mafia attack
The bodyguard of a sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Dehri was critically injured in a sand mafia attack on Sunday night. Dehri SDM Sameer Kumar Saurabh bodyguard Santu Kumar was critically injured and admitted to Narayan Medical College and Hospital at Jamuhar. Raids were on to arrest the other accused, SDM Saurabh said. At least 28 persons have been killed in mafia gang war to control the lucrative trade during the last two years.
Gurugram civic body to demarcate parking in markets, govt buildings
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram is likely to demarcate dedicated parking areas across all major markets, government buildings, community centres, parks, cremation grounds, and government guesthouses in Gurugram by the next month, said officials on Friday. The traffic police also said that they levy an average of 2,000-3,000 fines for wrong parking every month, which carries a fine of ₹500 for a first offence and ₹1,500 for repeated violations.
#TeachersDay reel: Our professors are real stars!
Come September 5, and almost everyone remembers to wish their beloved teachers, Happy Teacher's Day! These are the rocks from our schooling and college years, who not only contribute to our careers, but also put their heart and sweat in shaping our overall personalities. And that's why students of Delhi University admire their mind-blowing skills, great academic counselling, and their teachings to live life to the fullest.
