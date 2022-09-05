Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Rera warns of action against agents charging arbitrary brokerage in Gurugram

Rera warns of action against agents charging arbitrary brokerage in Gurugram

gurugram news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 12:24 PM IST

The warning was issued on Wednesday to 1,840 registered real estate agents in Gurugram. They said that they have received several complaints about real estate agents charging more than half percent from property buyers which is against the rules of the Haryana Regulation of Property Dealers and Consultants 2009

Rera officials also said that they also found involvement of some agents in the sale of unregistered property. (Representative image/HT Archive)
Rera officials also said that they also found involvement of some agents in the sale of unregistered property. (Representative image/HT Archive)
ByLeena Dhankhar

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera), Gurugram, on Friday warned real estate agents of action against brokers charging arbitrary brokerage from property buyers and sellers.

“We will revoke, blacklist and debar agents or brokers who charge exorbitant commissions in contravention of the rule,” said KK Khandelwal, Rera chairman, Gurugram.

The officials said that the warning was issued on Wednesday to 1,840 registered real estate agents in Gurugram. They said that they have received several complaints about real estate agents charging more than half percent from property buyers which is against the rules of the Haryana Regulation of Property Dealers and Consultants 2009.

The rule disallows commissions above half percent of the agreed consideration value by sellers and purchasers on finalisation of the deal, officials said.

Officials said that they are trying to fix the issue and are working to blacklist agents who are charging arbitrary brokerage.

The Rera officials also said that they also found involvement of some agents in the sale of unregistered property.

“We have noticed that the real estate agents in Gurugram enter into an arrangement with the promoters for concluding deals with the allottees even when the project is unregistered,” said Khandelwal.

Warning real estate agents, officials said that concluding deals of unregistered property will attract penal action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Mahira Homes buyers protesting at Department of Town and Country Planning office in Gurugram on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

    Change in payment plans irk homebuyers of Mahira group in Gurugram

    At least 100 homebuyers of Mahira group's four projects in sectors 63, 95A, 103 and 104 on Friday protested against the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP)'s decision to change the payment plan from construction-linked to time-linked, and submitted a memorandum of their grievances to the senior town planner, Gurugram. To be sure, the construction-linked payment plan implies that payments by buyers are to be made as the construction in the project progresses.

  • As per the department, of the 94 cases detected from 24 areas in the district, all have been reported from individual people who keep cattle for their personal use or sell milk in their neighbourhood or dairies in 24 villages in the district. (PTI)

    First death related to lumpy skin disease reported in Gurugram

    Gurugram: The first death related to the lumpy skin disease was reported in Pataudi on Friday. Dr Punita Gahlawat, deputy director of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Haryana, said that a 1-year-old Heifer cow died in Noorgarh village of Pataudi. According to the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, there are 64,055 cattle across the district. Officials said that they have vaccinated 53,000 cattle and the remaining 19,000 will be done by the weekend.

  • 10 sand loaded vehicles were seized during the raids. (File image)

    Bihar: SDM’s bodyguard critically injured in sand mafia attack

    The bodyguard of a sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Dehri was critically injured in a sand mafia attack on Sunday night. Dehri SDM Sameer Kumar Saurabh bodyguard Santu Kumar was critically injured and admitted to Narayan Medical College and Hospital at Jamuhar. Raids were on to arrest the other accused, SDM Saurabh said. At least 28 persons have been killed in mafia gang war to control the lucrative trade during the last two years.

  • he traffic police also said that they levy an average of 2,000-3,000 fines for wrong parking every month, which carries a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 for a first offence and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500 for repeated violations. (Representative image/HT Archive)

    Gurugram civic body to demarcate parking in markets, govt buildings

    The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram is likely to demarcate dedicated parking areas across all major markets, government buildings, community centres, parks, cremation grounds, and government guesthouses in Gurugram by the next month, said officials on Friday. The traffic police also said that they levy an average of 2,000-3,000 fines for wrong parking every month, which carries a fine of ₹500 for a first offence and ₹1,500 for repeated violations.

  • On Teacher’s Day, some students of DU professor Sanchita Khurana share how she’s popular among them for not just her pedagogy but also her fashion sensibilities. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

    #TeachersDay reel: Our professors are real stars!

    Come September 5, and almost everyone remembers to wish their beloved teachers, Happy Teacher's Day! These are the rocks from our schooling and college years, who not only contribute to our careers, but also put their heart and sweat in shaping our overall personalities. And that's why students of Delhi University admire their mind-blowing skills, great academic counselling, and their teachings to live life to the fullest.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out