Improving roads, tackling dust pollution and addressing recurring waterlogging will be among the priorities of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in the coming months, newly appointed additional chief executive officer Mohd Imran Raza said on Monday.

Newly appointed additional chief executive officer Mohd Imran Raza said on Monday. (HT Photo)

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Raza, who took charge on November 12, said the authority would focus on better coordination, monitoring of ongoing projects and improving its capacity to meet the demands of the rapidly expanding city.

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“Gurugram must shine like a Millennium City and should be the best destination in NCR for residents and visitors. To achieve this, we plan to expand the capacity of the authority so that demands of an expanding city can be met. We will work on improving roads, green belts, and curbing dust immediately,” Raza told Hindustan Times.

A 2015-batch IAS officer, Raza has previously served as commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar and additional deputy commissioner of Gurugram.

Referring to concerns raised by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) over road dust and vehicular pollution, Raza said GMDA would step up dust-control measures, including water sprinkling and greater use of treated wastewater from its sewage treatment plants.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the authority would also improve the maintenance of green belts and central verges to help control dust pollution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the authority would also improve the maintenance of green belts and central verges to help control dust pollution. {{/usCountry}}

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On traffic congestion, Raza said GMDA would focus on the timely execution of projects already in the pipeline, including the proposed underpass at Millennium City Centre, flyovers at Ambedkar Chowk and Dadi Sati Chowk, and the elevated Southern Peripheral Road.

“Steps would be taken to ensure that projects such as underpass at Millennium City centre, flyovers at Ambedkar Chowk and Dadi Sati Chowk, and elevated SPR road are executed within timelines. The traffic bottlenecks would be removed once the planned projects work out,” he said.

Addressing waterlogging would also remain a priority, Raza said. GMDA has engaged a Japanese consultancy to study the city’s drainage problems and recommend measures to prevent flooding during heavy rainfall.

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“The recommendations made by consultant and by experts inside the authority would be studied, and the best possible solution implemented on the ground,” he said.

Raza said greater emphasis would be placed on monitoring work carried out by agencies on behalf of GMDA and ensuring timely delivery of civic services.

“A city residents should not have to worry about potholes, road side dust, and traffic jams before leaving their homes. We will strive to deliver on that front,” he said.