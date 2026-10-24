RTR flyover repair may take longer: Delhi Police warns of continuing snarls

New Delhi/Gurugram

The shuttering work and repair of cracked patches have nearly been completed, the drying and curing of the newly placed concrete is underway. (HT Photo)

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued a fresh advisory on the situation at the Rao Tula Ram (RTR) Flyover, informing the public that the repair work, which started on Wednesday and led to its closure, may take another three to four days to complete.

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At least three cracks were spotted on the main carriageway of the flyover late Tuesday, since when the flyover has been shut for traffic, disrupting movement across south Delhi, the airport route and commute to Gurugram.

Officers aware of the matter said that, going by the expected days of completion, vehicular movement on the flyover is unlikely to be resumed by Sunday or Monday, as informed earlier by the authorities concerned, and warned that commuters may continue to face a harrowing time driving for the next three to four days.

A senior Delhi Traffic Police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that while the shuttering work and repair of cracked patches have nearly been completed, the drying and curing of the newly placed concrete is underway.

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{{^usCountry}} “The curing and drying process would take at least another three days. We are trying to make the flyover available for vehicular use either by Monday or Tuesday morning. The flyover will be opened only after thorough inspection of the road surface by engineers and a clearance from them,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The curing and drying process would take at least another three days. We are trying to make the flyover available for vehicular use either by Monday or Tuesday morning. The flyover will be opened only after thorough inspection of the road surface by engineers and a clearance from them,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Gridlock continues

On Friday morning, the traffic police posted an advisory on social media about the closure of the Old RTR flyover carriageway from the IGI Airport and Gurugram towards Vasant Vihar. It said that traffic congestion was being witnessed on National Highway (NH-48), the Dhaula Kaun road and all roads in the Delhi Cantonment area.

In Gurugra, snarls continued on a six-kilometre stretch of the NH-48, between Rajiv Chowk and Leisure Valley Park. Traffic also moved slowly near Atlas Chowk and eased up only by 10.30am.

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Citing the repair work being carried out by Public Works Department (PWD) officials on a damaged portion of the flyover, the Delhi Police’s advisory said, “The work is likely to take another 3-4 days.”

It stated that the entire traffic has been diverted onto the adjoining service road. “Consequently, long traffic queues are being observed on the affected stretch. Due to the congestion, commuters are taking alternative routes via NH-48 towards Dhaula Kuan and other roads passing through Delhi Cantonment. Therefore, heavy traffic is expected on both carriageways of Dhaula Kuan and various roads in the Delhi Cantt area, especially during peak hours,” the advisory read.

The fresh advisory elicited sharp reactions and criticism on social media, as several motorists blamed the authorities, including the traffic police, for massive snarls extending for several kilometres towards Gurugram and Mahipalpur.

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“It’s already been 3 days, as per the initial tweet it was supposed to be open by tomorrow, but now you are telling it will take another 3-4 days you must tell the right deadline from the first day itself,” posted an X user

Another X user posted, “Repair work started right after the Navratra-Dusshera holidays.The system ensured that maximum inconvenience is caused to the citizens. That’s what’s always expected from the system and they always deliver. Thanks. As for @dtptraffic it’s doing best it can, that is nothing.”

(with inputs from Vidhi Bhutra)