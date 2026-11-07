Senior Gurugram cops to conduct regular foot patrols in markets, public places

Deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) in Gurugram will now conduct foot patrols at least once a month, assistant commissioners (ACPs) twice a month and station house officers (SHOs) once a week as part of a new initiative to increase police visibility and build public confidence, officials said on Friday.

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Introduced by Gurugram police commissioner Sibash Kabiraj, the initiative will cover crowded markets, public places and other areas across the city.

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Under the new arrangement, DCPs of the four police zones — East, West, South and Manesar — will lead foot patrols with armed personnel at least once a month, covering a different area each time. At least 13 field ACPs will conduct similar patrols twice a month, while SHOs of 39 police stations will patrol their respective jurisdictions weekly.

Kabiraj said the initiative aims to make police personnel more accessible to residents, traders and business owners while deterring criminal activities through increased visibility.

He said regular interaction with residents was particularly important in Gurugram, which has a large population of people who have migrated from other states.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the foot patrols would supplement the existing night patrolling arrangement, under which one DCP, three ACPs and eight SHOs patrol the city overnight along with emergency response vehicle teams and motorcycle patrol units. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the foot patrols would supplement the existing night patrolling arrangement, under which one DCP, three ACPs and eight SHOs patrol the city overnight along with emergency response vehicle teams and motorcycle patrol units. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior officers have also been directed to hold regular meetings with resident welfare associations, traders, petrol pump owners, contractors, transport and workers’ unions, ambulance operators and other groups to understand their concerns and establish direct communication.

Officials said such meetings had already begun, with residents raising concerns about inadequate patrolling, parking disputes in affordable housing societies, poorly lit streets and traffic congestion.

An official said police were increasing patrols in areas identified by residents and writing to civic agencies to repair non-functional streetlights. Traffic police were also taking up congestion-related complaints, while local police stations had been directed to act against drug peddling, parking-related extortion and other criminal activities.

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The meetings would also help police gather information and feedback from residents to improve crime prevention and patrolling, the official added.