Societies, malls turn into festive hubs in Gurugram

As Gurugram residents are celebrating Navratri, garba and dandiya evenings at housing societies, clubhouses and malls, are bringing families and neighbours together.

At Lifestyle Homes and City Homes in Sector 83, Enviro organised a dandiya celebration attended by more than 1,000 residents.

For many, the celebrations offer more than a festive outing, they offer an opportunity to meet neighbours, introduce children to traditions to celebrate the spirit of the festive season.

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At Lifestyle Homes and City Homes in Sector 83, Enviro organised a dandiya celebration attended by more than 1,000 residents. The event featured garba, dandiya, live music, food and stalls for local vendors and entrepreneurs.

Amit Jindal, president of Vipul Greens RWA in Sector 48, said community events made festivals accessible to residents. “We organise fairs on every occasion so that residents can celebrate together, enjoy dandiya and experience the festive spirit with their families and neighbours,” he said.

For residents, the gatherings are also a chance to spend time with neighbours and introduce children to cultural traditions. “Navratri is not just about dressing up and dancing; it is also about meeting people, spending time with neighbours and celebrating together. When an event is organised within the community, families and children can participate easily,” said Pooja Yadav, a resident of Sector 86.

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{{^usCountry}} Chirag Sihag, another resident, said the celebrations offered a break from busy schedules. “Everyone has busy schedules, and it is not always easy to make time for social gatherings. These celebrations bring people out of their homes, give children a chance to enjoy our cultural traditions and help neighbours bond,” Sihag said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chirag Sihag, another resident, said the celebrations offered a break from busy schedules. “Everyone has busy schedules, and it is not always easy to make time for social gatherings. These celebrations bring people out of their homes, give children a chance to enjoy our cultural traditions and help neighbours bond,” Sihag said. {{/usCountry}}

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At Club5 in DLF5, a six-day celebration from October 15 to 20 brings together Durga Puja and Navratri traditions. The programme, open to all with free entry, includes Sandhya Arati, bhog, musical performances, Garba and Dandiya, along with a flea market and food market.

The line-up features singers and bands. Ram Leela and an eco-friendly Ravan Dahan are scheduled for the concluding day.

M3M India launched Dandiya Raas Utsav 2.0 at M3M 65th Avenue in Sector 65, drawing at least 7,000 visitors over the first two days, organisers said.

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On Sunday, Elan Malls held Dandiya Nights at Elan Epic in Sector 70 and Elan Miracle in Sector 84. Residential communities, including Central Park Resorts and Vipul Greens, have also organised festivities for residents.

With celebrations spread across housing societies and malls, Navratri has become an opportunity for Gurugram residents from different backgrounds to gather, dance and celebrate together.