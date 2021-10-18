Speeding: Two dead after falling off Iffco Chowk U-turn flyover

Two 21-year-old men died on Sunday after falling from the Iffco Chowk U-turn flyover around 11.30am. According to the police, the two were speeding on a Bullet motorcycle when they hit the boundary wall of the flyover at a high speed and fell off it.

The police said the two of them were taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment by passersby, but one of them was declared brought dead, while the other is undergoing treatment. Later in the night, the police confirmed the death of the second person during treatment. The matter is being probed by the Sector 29 police.

The deceased were identified as Saidur Rehman, a resident of Leh in Ladakh who was a student of a Delhi college, and Mohd Zaid, a resident of Mandikhera village in Nuh. The motorcycle was owned by Zaid and has a registration number of Nuh, the police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two of them had taken the Iffco Chowk U-turn flyover and were going from Delhi to Sukhrali, when their motorcycle, which was being driven at high speed, hit the wall of the flyover due to which the rider lost balance. However, it was unclear who was riding the motorcycle.

“Both the riders fell from flyover due to the impact of the crash, which is at a height of around 18 to 20 feet above the ground. The vehicles moving below at a high speed had to stop suddenly. The passersby took the victims to Medanta Hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead,” a police official, who did not wish to be named, said.

The police official said that the matter is being probed and only after analysing the CCTV feed would they be able to know the exact reason behind the accident.

The relatives of both the victims were informed and family members of Zaid reached the hospital in the afternoon. Rehman’s family is likely to reach Gurugram on Monday, police officials said.

Following the incident, there was heavy congestion on the carriageway as vehicles slowed down. The situation normalised after they were taken to the hospital.