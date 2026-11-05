STPs at 11 housing societies in Gurugram fail to clear pollution control board testing

Sewage samples from treatment plants at 11 of 16 residential societies inspected in Gurugram failed compliance tests conducted between October 21 and Wednesday, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) said.

Inspections are part of a drive launched in October, when the board identified 72 societies in north Gurugram for checks following complaints of untreated sewage entering drains. (Representative photo)

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The inspections are part of a drive launched in October, when the board identified 72 societies in north Gurugram for checks following complaints of untreated sewage entering drains. Four teams are examining whether sewage treatment plants (STPs) are operational and treated wastewater meets prescribed standards.

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“Samples from 11 societies failed the STP test. Strict action will be taken against those not following the norms. The STPs will be shut and the societies will be asked to take corrective measures. Environmental compensation will also be imposed,” said HSPCB Gurugram North regional officer Harish Kumar.

However, representatives of two societies said they had received no notice about their samples failing.

Archana, president of the residents’ welfare association at La Lagune in Sector 54, said its STP was fully functional. “The samples were taken a few days ago, but we have not received any notice about results,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Abhay Pathak, RWA president of Bestech Park View Spa in Sector 47, said a test two months earlier had produced satisfactory results. “I don’t know how things could have changed in two months. We maintain our STP very well through a third-party agency and regular checks are also done,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhay Pathak, RWA president of Bestech Park View Spa in Sector 47, said a test two months earlier had produced satisfactory results. “I don’t know how things could have changed in two months. We maintain our STP very well through a third-party agency and regular checks are also done,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The other societies could not be reached for comment.

HSPCB officials said recommendations would be sent to the board’s headquarters in Panchkula for further enforcement action after inspections.

At a September review, the board reported 41 premises across north and south Gurugram with non-operational STPs. Officials said penalties of around ₹14 crore were imposed in north Gurugram, of which ₹4 crore had been recovered.