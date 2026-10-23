Surajkund Diwali mela returns with 300 stalls, cultural shows

Faridabad:The third edition of the Surajkund Diwali mela, being held at Faridabad, will begin on Friday, with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurating the event, officials said.

The mela, organised by the Haryana tourism department, will showcase culture, handicrafts, traditional attire, and regional delicacies, officials said. (HT PHOTO)

The mela, organised by the Haryana tourism department, will showcase culture, handicrafts, traditional attire, and regional delicacies, officials said.

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Around 300 stalls will be set up, showcasing the work of artisans from different states of the country, officials said.

Haryana heritage and tourism minister Arvind Sharma said, “Surajkund Diwali mela is not merely an event for celebration and shopping, but also an important platform to preserve Indian culture, traditions and the skills of artisans.”

The fair will conclude on October 26, with Union minister Manohar Lal attending the closing ceremony as the chief guest, officials said.

According to officials, the four-day fair will feature a range of cultural performances, with Sufi and folk singer Kanwar Grewal among the key attractions. Folk artists from different states will also present traditional dances, folk songs and cultural performances.

A large food court has been arranged at the venue, offering visitors a variety of traditional cuisines from different regions, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Organisers said the venue will be under CCTV surveillance, with Faridabad police conducting patrols throughout the fair. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Organisers said the venue will be under CCTV surveillance, with Faridabad police conducting patrols throughout the fair. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (NIT)Uttam said that more than 650 police personnel would be deployed on duty throughout the event. Special surveillance arrangements have been made at entry and exit gates, key locations, and crowded areas within the fairgrounds.

“CCTV cameras have been installed, and a control room has been set up to monitor the footage, with police personnel deployed there to keep track of visitors entering and leaving the venue,”she said.

A bomb disposal squad and a dog squad have also been deployed to strengthen security at the fair, officials added.