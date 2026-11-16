Suspect in Ggm couple chase case held as incident’s dashcam video goes viral

Gurugram: Gurugram police on Saturday arrested a suspect who, in a van, relentlessly pursued a couple in a car on Diwali night in Sector 70, repeatedly trying to block their path right up to their society gate, an officer said on Sunday.

Shubham Jain, a city resident, alleged that the van started trailing him and his wife from Darbaripur Road near the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Sector 70. He posted the dashcam video of the incident on X on Friday, and it was widely shared. (Representative photo)

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The arrest came a day after the victim’s dashcam footage went viral on social media, raising questions about safety in the city he had moved to just seven months earlier.

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Police said they took suo motu cognisance of the video posted on social media after the victim refused to file a complaint.

Police identified the accused as Monu, a resident of Jakhopur village in Sohna, near Tulip Chowk in Sector 72.

During the probe, the officer said the accused had a criminal record. He was wanted in a tyre theft case registered at Sector 10 police station in May. Moreover, the van he chased the couple in was also stolen on October 12 from Beriwala Bagh, Shanti Nagar in Gurugram, and a vehicle theft case was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said during the interrogation that the accused told them the couple had allegedly taken a sharp turn in front of his van, and he was chasing to stop them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said during the interrogation that the accused told them the couple had allegedly taken a sharp turn in front of his van, and he was chasing to stop them. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused also told police that he didn’t know the car’s occupant and had never interacted with them.

“The accused said that he chased the car to stop the driver, and that he did not know the person and had never interacted with him before,” the officer said.

Police said the accused is allegedly involved in 19 theft cases in Gurugram. Police have recovered two stolen vehicles from his possession.

Shubham Jain, a city resident, alleged that the van started trailing him and his wife from Darbaripur Road near the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Sector 70. He posted the dashcam video of the incident on X on Friday, and it was widely shared.