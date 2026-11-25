Residents of Sector 107 have raised concerns over waterlogging, poor waste management, damaged roads, alleging that the area has been neglected by civic authorities because of its distance from Gurugram’s city centre.

Despite its connectivity to the Dwarka Expressway, several internal roads remain in poor condition, residents said. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to residents, a 300 metre long and 50 metre wide swamp is present behind M3M Woodshire, a high rise in the sector. The swamp collects sewage water from three major drains of the city, alleged residents.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“The swamp has been there for the last six years since I moved to M3M Woodshire,” said Atul Nagpal, a resident of the society.

Residents said stagnant water in the swamp has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects.

“Children usually go outside to play and are at high-risk of catching these diseases,” said Rakesh Gupta, another M3M Woodshire resident.

Ward councillor Satpal Singh said the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) carries out fogging in the area every 15 days to control mosquitoes and other insects.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was supposed to build a sewage treatment plant in the sector a few years ago which would have significantly reduced the wastewater levels in the area. However, that has not happened yet,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was supposed to build a sewage treatment plant in the sector a few years ago which would have significantly reduced the wastewater levels in the area. However, that has not happened yet,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A GMDA official said, “The tender for a 100 MLD STP in Sector 107 will be opened on November 26, 2026. All STP works are likely to be completed before June 30, 2028.”

Damaged roads

Residents and commuters have also flagged the poor condition of roads in the sector, citing potholes, unpaved shoulders and dust accumulation along the roadside. Despite its connectivity to the Dwarka Expressway, several internal roads remain in poor condition, they said.

The roads connecting Sobha City to Dharampur village also witness frequent traffic congestion during peak hours. Residents said the existing road width was inadequate to accommodate the growing volume of traffic.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Singh said the roads fall under GMDA and were being widened by the authority to accommodate the increasing traffic.

“The concerned team will visit the site and inspect the on ground conditions. Pothole repair works will be taken up on GMDA road portions to improve the commuting experience along this stretch,” GMDA official said.

Poor public transport connectivity

According to residents, they are depended on private vehicles and app-based cabs to travel outside the sector, as public transport options were limited. They added that auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws were rarely available in the area.

“We have a city bus that comes once in the morning and once in the evening, and it goes to the Millennium City Centre metro station. Those wishing to visit markets during different hours, had no option but to opt for cabs by paying high fares,” said Kailash Gupta.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Garbage, sewage accumulation

Poor waste management is another concern, with residents alleging that garbage is frequently dumped on roads.

However, Singh said sanitation workers regularly carry out door-to-door garbage collection and cleaning drives to maintain cleanliness in the area.

Residents also reported frequent waterlogging due to sewage overflowing onto roads near Dharampur village.

A GMDA official said, “Of the 274.93km master sewer network, 244.3km has been laid. Works for master sewer lines in sectors 104–115, sectors 68–76 and sectors 77–80 (Phase-I) are in progress and are likely to be completed by September 30, 2028.”

The official added that the pending sewage lines were expected to be completed soon.