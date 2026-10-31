Taxi overturns after three-vehicle collision in Gurugram, driver injured

A man was seriously injured as his taxi overturned after three vehicles collided on the Golf Course connecting road in DLF Phase 1 in Gurugram late on Friday night, officials said on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said vehicles were travelling at high speeds on the road when one of them allegedly lost control, triggering the collision. (Representative image)

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The accident occurred around 1.30am beneath the Rapid Metro corridor, when three vehicles collided with each other. According to eyewitnesses, the impact caused the taxi to overturn in the middle of the road, trapping its driver inside.

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Passersby and security personnel rushed to the spot after hearing the impact and helped pull the driver out of the overturned vehicle before taking him to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The driver's identity had not been established till Saturday morning. The occupants of the other two vehicles escaped without any major injuries.

DLF patrol teams and local police reached the spot after receiving information about the collision. A crane was deployed to remove the overturned taxi and the other damaged vehicles from the road. Traffic movement was partially affected until the vehicles were cleared.

No FIR yet; probe on

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{{^usCountry}} Police have yet to register an FIR in the case. Investigators will examine footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area and record the injured driver's statement to establish the sequence of events and determine the cause of the collision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have yet to register an FIR in the case. Investigators will examine footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area and record the injured driver's statement to establish the sequence of events and determine the cause of the collision. {{/usCountry}}

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Eyewitnesses said vehicles were travelling at high speeds on the road when one of them allegedly lost control, triggering the collision. However, police have yet to establish the circumstances leading to the accident.