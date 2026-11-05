Teams across Gurugram to monitor sale, use of illegal crackers’ sale on Diwali

The district administration in Gurugram will deploy monitoring teams to check the sale and bursting of illegal firecrackers during the temporary relaxation granted by the Supreme Court for Diwali, deputy commissioner Uttam Singh said on Wednesday, warning that the complete ban on firecrackers will return November 9.

DC Singh said firecrackers containing barium and those not approved by NEERI would remain prohibited across the National Capital Region (NCR). (HT Photo)

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The court has permitted the bursting of only certified green firecrackers on November 7 and 8, between 6am and 7am and from 8pm to 10pm.

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Singh said licences of eligible traders had been temporarily restored from November 4 to 6 to facilitate the sale of green crackers approved by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI).

Only approved green crackers can be sold by licensed traders at designated locations identified by the district administration in consultation with the police. Online sales will remain prohibited.

The administration has also barred the bursting of firecrackers within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes, educational institutions and notified silence zones.

Singh said firecrackers containing barium and those not approved by NEERI would remain prohibited across the National Capital Region (NCR). Such products, if found in the possession of traders or individuals, would be seized. The manufacture and sale of joined firecracker strings, commonly known as laris, will also remain banned.

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{{^usCountry}} To enforce the restrictions, the administration and police will deploy patrolling teams at designated sale locations to check whether traders are selling only approved products. The teams will verify QR codes on packaging against manufacturer and product details registered with NEERI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To enforce the restrictions, the administration and police will deploy patrolling teams at designated sale locations to check whether traders are selling only approved products. The teams will verify QR codes on packaging against manufacturer and product details registered with NEERI. {{/usCountry}}

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Samples will also be collected for testing by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). Firecrackers manufactured by unregistered or unlicensed manufacturers will be seized. Those found violating the restrictions could face prosecution and cancellation of their licences or registrations.

The administration has constituted monitoring teams at district and block levels to ensure that firecrackers are burst only during the permitted hours on November 7 and 8.

The regional officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in Gurugram has been directed to monitor air quality regularly and upload the data on relevant websites in accordance with Supreme Court and Central Pollution Control Board directions.

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Officials of the departments concerned will also conduct inspections and submit daily compliance reports to the deputy commissioner’s office. The administration has urged residents and traders to follow the restrictions to minimise air and noise pollution during the festivities.