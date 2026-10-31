Three arrested for robbing CSC centre owner of 50,000, mobile phone at knifepoint in Gurugram

Three men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly robbing the owner of a common service centre (CSC) of ₹50,000 and his mobile phone at knifepoint in Sheetla Colony, Gurugram, police said on Friday.

According to police, the trio noticed that there was no one around the shop; hence, they planned the robbery. (Representational image)

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According to police, the incident took place at 8.30 pm on Wednesday when two men entered the shop and asked the owner to show them a phone charger. They initially left the shop but returned some time later, asking for a charger again.

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Officials said when the owner was about to hand it over, the accused allegedly pushed him, covered his mouth and threatened him with a knife before fleeing with ₹50,000 in cash and his mobile phone.

The victim lodged a complaint on Thursday, and a case was registered at Sector 5 police station under relevant sections of the BNS, police said.

Police identified the accused as Ashish Baghel, 22, from Etah, Uttar Pradesh; Amar Kumar, 21, a resident of Hathras; and Vimal Kumar, 31. Police said the accused worked as daily wage labourers.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the trio noticed that there was no one around the shop; hence, they planned the robbery. While Ashish and Amar entered the shop, Vimal stayed outside to keep watch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the trio noticed that there was no one around the shop; hence, they planned the robbery. While Ashish and Amar entered the shop, Vimal stayed outside to keep watch. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, Ashish was previously involved in two robbery cases registered in Gurugram, while Amar had an earlier case of assault and criminal intimidation registered against him.

“The accused would be questioned regarding the recovery of the money. Further investigation is underway,” said Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson.