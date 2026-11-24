A 46-year-old truck driver died allegedly after a speeding tractor moving in the wrong direction rammed the truck on Delhi-Jaipur expressway near Ambience Mall on Sunday morning, police said on Monday.

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The tractor driver is currently on the run, police said.

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According to officers, the victim Shivnath Yadav was from Bihar’s Darbhanga district and lived in Manesar. He worked for a transport company in Gurugram.

The accident took place at around 8am on Sunday, when Yadav was driving the truck on the carriageway towards Jaipur, investigators aware of the case said. The tractor suddenly came from the wrong lane and rammed the truck, they said.

A senior police officer said that Yadav was trapped inside the truck’s cabin of the truck for several minutes.

“Commuters had alerted the police control room after which emergency response vehicle and ambulance reached the spot. Yadav was critical when he was pulled out. His lower body was trapped inside the cabin,” the senior officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} He was rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries during treatment on Sunday evening, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries during treatment on Sunday evening, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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While both the vehicles were seized, the tractor driver fled the spot.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that on the basis of complaint by Yadav’s family, an FIR was registered against the identified tractor driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF Phase-3 police station on Sunday.

“The tractor owner was served notice to provide details of the driver to arrest him as soon as possible,” Kumar said, adding that the victim’s body was handed over to the family after the autopsy on Monday.