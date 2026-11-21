Three men, including two social media influencers, were allegedly assaulted by a group of bouncers following an altercation at a nightclub near Bristol Chowk in DLF Phase 1 early Friday, police said. While the injured men alleged they were beaten over a minor incident, the club management accused them of misbehaving with its employees.

While the club officials alleged that it all started due to misbehaviour of the visiting group with the staff, social media influencer Rahul claimed the incident followed a glass falling off his hand on the floor. (Representational image) more less

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Police identified the injured as brothers Rahul Verma, 27, and Himanshu Verma, 22, both residents of Sector 70, and their friend Anshul, 24. The brothers are social media influencers with a reported following of 1.6 million on Instagram and 3.7 million on YouTube.

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According to police, the brothers and their friends arrived at Waka-Waka nightclub around 11pm on Thursday for a party. The altercation broke out between 2am and 2.30am on Friday, following which the club management alerted police. The injured men were taken to the civil hospital in Sector 10A for treatment.

Rahul alleged that the dispute began when a glass accidentally slipped from his hand while some guests were taking photographs with the brothers.

Himanshu alleged that the club’s bouncers repeatedly punched and kicked him and his brother in the abdomen, face and private parts.

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{{^usCountry}} “They kept raining punches on us for several minutes. Both of us received multiple injuries to our faces. I sustained a deep cut on my lip, which required at least six stitches,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They kept raining punches on us for several minutes. Both of us received multiple injuries to our faces. I sustained a deep cut on my lip, which required at least six stitches,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Rahul alleged that eight to 10 bouncers participated in the assault. “The bouncers kept laughing at us while we were moaning in pain and bleeding,” he said.

He added that they subsequently shifted to a private hospital in Palam Vihar for further treatment.

However, a club official, requesting anonymity, alleged that the group had become unruly after consuming alcohol and repeatedly misbehaved with employees despite warnings.

“They were intoxicated and misbehaved with the club employees. The guests were aggressive and refused to listen. We tried to remove them when the scuffle broke out,” the official said.

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Manoj Kumar, station house officer of DLF Phase 1 police station, said the club management had submitted a complaint alleging that the influencers and their friends misbehaved with employees, leading to the dispute.

“However, the victims are yet to submit a written complaint. Once they do, an FIR will be registered and necessary action will be taken against the bouncers,” Kumar said.

Police said they would examine CCTV footage from the nightclub to establish the sequence of events leading to the altercation.